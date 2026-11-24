Four friends from Sitapur were killed after their speeding SUV broke through a flyover railing and plunged nearly 30 feet into a field on the Delhi-Lucknow highway in Rampur on Monday night. The impact threw all four occupants out of the vehicle, scattering their bodies across a stretch of nearly 100 metres.

For representation only (Sourced)

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The victims, all in their 30s and 40s, were identified as Ramjeevan Yadav, Sunil Porwal, Abhishek and Nilesh, residents of Biswan town in Sitapur district and partners in the timber trade.

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The accident occurred around 9 pm in the Shahzadnagar police station area.

According to police, the four had travelled to Moradabad on Monday morning after their timber-laden truck was seized there. They got the vehicle released after completing the necessary formalities and were returning to Sitapur in their SUV when the accident occurred.

Eyewitnesses said the SUV was speeding when its driver lost control while crossing the flyover. The vehicle broke through the railing and plunged into the field below, throwing all four occupants out.

Police and fire brigade teams rushed to the spot after receiving information from local residents. Smoke began emanating from the damaged Bolero’s engine, prompting fire personnel to pour water over it to prevent a possible fire.

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{{^usCountry}} Rampur additional superintendent of police (ASP) Anurag Singh confirmed that all four occupants had died. Police traced the vehicle’s registration details, informed their families and sent the bodies for postmortem examination. Further investigation is underway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rampur additional superintendent of police (ASP) Anurag Singh confirmed that all four occupants had died. Police traced the vehicle’s registration details, informed their families and sent the bodies for postmortem examination. Further investigation is underway. {{/usCountry}}

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