42 IPS officers to be promoted on January 1

As many as 42 IPS officers (Indian Police Service) will be promoted, including Special Director General of Police (Special DGP), Law and Order, Prashant Kumar, on January 1, 2024. The list also includes the names of two Inspector General (IG) rank officers to be elevated to Additional DG rank, five Deputy IG (DIG) rank officers to the IG rank and 34 Superintendent of Police (SP) rank officers to the DIG rank from the start of the New Year. (Pic for representation)

The UP Governor issued an order in this regard on Thursday.

Special DG Prashant Kumar, who is 1990 batch IPS officer, would be elevated to the rank of Director General while IG rank officers Sanjeev Gupta and Ramit Sharma, IPS officers of 1999 batch, will be promoted to the rank of Additional DG. Five officers of 2006 batch of DIG rank, Akash Kulhari, Dharnendra Singh, LR Kumar, Abdul Hamid and Shalabh Mathur will be elevated as IG.

Other officers to be elevated are one regular recruit (RR) SP rank officer of 2009 batch and 10 RR superintendent of police (SP) rank officers’ of 2010 batch as well as 23 officers of state police services (SPS) cadre. The list includes 2009 batch IPS Rohan P Kanay and 10 IPS officers’ of 2010 batch namely Vaibhav Krishna, Kalanidhi Naithani, Prabhakar Chaudhary, Sanjeev Tyagi, Poonam, Kuntal Kishore, Harish Chander, Satyarth Aniruddha Pankaj, Rathod Kirit Kumar Hari Bhai, and Shiv Hari Meena.

Two IPS officer of 2010 batch, Shogun Gautam and Himanshu Kumar will not be elevated due to some reasons while two other IPS officers Gaurav Singh and Satyendra Kumar of the same batch are presently on central deputation.

Besides, the 23 SPS cadre IPS officers Shailesh Kumar Yadav, Rahul Raj, Shafiq Ahmad, Radhey Shyam, Kalpana Saxena, Sureshwar, Ramji Singh Yadav, Sanjay Singh, Ram Kishun, Raj Kamal Yadav, Rakesh Pushkar, Manoj Kumar Sonkar, Kuldeep Narayan, Mani Ram Singh, Kiran Yadav, Pramod Kumar Tiwari, Sahab Rashid Khan, S Anand, Rajiv Narain Mishra, Sunil Kumar Singh, Ashok Kumar-IV, Pradeep Gupta and Om Prakash Singh will be elevated to the post of DIG in the New Year.