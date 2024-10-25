60-year-old man gets life sentence for raping minor in Jalaun

Jhansi: A 60-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the rape of a 6-year-old girl in Jalaun district, Uttar Pradesh. The verdict was delivered by a special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) court judge, Mohammad Quamar, following a swift trial that concluded in just three months. In addition to the life sentence, the court imposed a fine of ₹5 lakh, with ₹3 lakh earmarked for the victim’s rehabilitation. (This is the first case under BNS in Jalaun on which judgement has come)

As per district government counsel (DGC) Jalaun Lakhanlal Niranjan, the incident took place in a village falling under police station Kuthond on July 14. The accused, Lallan Singh, lured the young girl to his home under the pretence of offering her food. After the assault, the victim confided in her mother, leading them to report the crime to local authorities. Subsequently, a case was registered against Singh under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the POCSO Act.

“This is the first case under BNS in the district on which judgement has come and that also in a record time of three months”, Niranjan said.

Taking the matter seriously the district magistrate Rajesh Kumar Pandey personally monitored and ensured that the charge sheet was filed in 16 days.