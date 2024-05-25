9 drown in separate incidents in Kanpur

Kanpur: Nine people, including four children, drowned in separate incidents on Friday while bathing ponds and in the Ganga . Six deaths have been confirmed, while three people are missing. Seven-year-old Divyanshu Sanskwar drowned in a pond which he entered with other children. (Pic for representation)

Three children from the same family drowned at Akin Ghat in Araul police area . Their bodies were recovered late in the evening. The victims were identified as Gyan Gautam, 6, Priya Gautam, 10 and their cousin Ekta. Ekta’s father, Phool Chandra, said the family was unaware that the children had sneaked away at noon to bathe in the river. Local divers noticed the children drowning but were unable to save them due to the depth of the water. DCP West Vijay Dhull described the incident as unfortunate and mentioned that police were deploying personnel at the ghats to prevent children from entering the river. He said families reported that children often went to the river during the summer for fun and to cool off.

In another incident at Ariya Ghat in Shivrajpur, two teenagers, Shlok Awasthi, 14, and Deep Bajpai, 15, drowned while their friend Saksham was saved by locals.

Additionally, three people drowned in the Ganga in the Kotwali police area late Friday evening. Their clothes were found at Guptar Ghat, but their bodies have not yet been located. Police and local divers are continuing search .

Seven-year-old Divyanshu Sanskwar drowned in a pond which he entered with other children, said SHO Ghatampur PK Singh.