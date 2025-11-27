9,500 tablet strips stolen from Gkp BRD College

A breach at BRD Medical College’s psychology department surfaced on Thursday after nearly 9,500 strips of narcotic medicines and a laptop were reported stolen, with CCTV cameras inactive during the incident, police said. The OST (opioid substitution therapy) centre was allegedly targeted on Wednesday night, prompting suspicion of internal involvement and scrutiny of the on-duty security guard. Representation only (Sourced)

The intruders entered the OST room, burnt patient records, and broke open the OPD section’s cupboard before fleeing with 2 mg tablets used for de-addiction, according to the police.

Inspector Vijay Pratap Singh said the act appeared planned and added that inactive cameras and burnt documents pointed to deliberate tampering. “We are treating this as a planned operation. The CCTV cameras were conveniently inactive, and certain documents were deliberately burnt. Investigations are underway, and we will soon identify all those involved,” he said.

The department head filed a complaint, noting this as the fourth theft in recent months. A senior administrator said, “repeated incidents allegedly indicate internal links.” Police are questioning the guard over inconsistencies in his statement and probing the role of a person earlier accused in a similar case. Forensic teams are examining evidence and external camera footage, while college authorities said security measures will be reinforced.

The college authorities have assured that accountability will be fixed and security protocols across the campus will be strengthened.