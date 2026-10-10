A bid to create anarchy: Jagdambika Pal on CJP protest

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Jagdambika Pal on Saturday accused the Opposition of politicising the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging that the protest in Delhi was an attempt to create disorder and inconvenience for public.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Jagdambika Pal was in Siddharthnagar on October 10. (HT file)

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Speaking to media persons in Siddharthnagar, Pal, who represents Domariyaganj constituency in Lok Sabha, alleged that the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) was attempting to “hold Delhi hostage” over the SIR exercise.

“There are no protests taking place in Delhi over any national issue. An attempt is being made to create anarchy,” Pal said, accusing the Opposition of using the electoral roll revision exercise for political gains.

Supporting the Election Commission’s exercise, the BJP MP said officials were conducting door-to-door verification of electoral rolls, with booth level officers visiting households to verify voters’ details.

He said the exercise also involved removing the names of deceased voters and those registered at multiple locations from the electoral rolls. Targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Pal accused him of spreading misinformation about the electoral revision process. His remarks come amid escalating political tensions over the SIR exercise and protests against the CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

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