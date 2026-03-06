Accidental gunshot by birthday boy claimed Unaiz’s life: Police

Two days after 13-year-old Unaiz Khan was killed in “accidental” firing at a friend’s birthday party, with the victim’s family alleging foul play, police on Wednesday claimed that the shot was fired by the minor birthday boy. The accused has been sent to a juvenile home. Police had earlier said preliminary inquiry suggested that minors present at the gathering might have found a revolver kept inside the house and that it went off accidentally. (For representation)

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Nipun Agarwal said two police teams were formed to investigate the case. “With the help of forensic experts, the crime scene was examined and electronic as well as physical evidence collected. Technical analysis and scrutiny of electronic evidence led investigators to the minor who fired the shot,” he said.

“Since the accused is under 18, further proceedings will be conducted under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, and the case will be placed before the Juvenile Justice Board,” the DCP added.

Police had earlier said preliminary inquiry suggested that minors present at the gathering might have found a revolver kept inside the house and that it went off accidentally. However, a case under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered on the complaint of the bereaved family. After investigation, the section has now been changed to Section 105 (culpable homicide), officials said.

Unaiz suffered a fatal gunshot wound during the birthday celebration in the Krishna Nagar area on March 2, following which an FIR naming six people, including three minors, was registered. Police said the minor suspected of firing the shot was apprehended within 36 hours of the incident and produced before the competent authority before being sent to a juvenile home.

Unaiz had gone to attend a birthday celebration at contractor Sanjeev Tripathi’s residence in LDA Colony, Barigawan, when the incident occurred around 7 pm on March 2. He was rushed to Lokbandhu Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

The FIR was registered at Krishna Nagar police station under sections 103(1) (murder), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (common intention) of the BNS on the complaint of the Unaiz’s father, Zamir Khan. Those named in the FIR include three minors, an unidentified driver, Tripathi and his wife. The complainant alleged that they acted together in the killing and also claimed that Tripathi had earlier threatened him during a parent-teacher meeting.

According to the FIR, the boy had left home around 3:30 pm with friends to attend the celebration. Later in the evening, the family received calls informing them that he had been taken to hospital. When they were shown the body, the complainant alleged, the child had a bullet injury in the middle of his forehead.

On Tuesday, the body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem examination. As it reached Behasa village in Sarojini Nagar, a large crowd gathered and raised slogans against the police, alleging inaction.

“The family deserves truth, accountability and justice. The Congress Party stands firmly with the bereaved family in this hour of grief and will continue to raise its voice until the facts are clear and justice is delivered,” UP Congress said in a post on X in Hindi.

All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) vice-president Madhu Garg, who visited the family, said, “A minor was sent to juvenile home but what about his father Sanjeev Tripathi, who is also an accused in the FIR. Action should be taken against him for keeping the loaded revolver at home.”

‘Accused birthday boy seen with revolver’

Police sources said CCTV footage shows the teenager leaving a car with a revolver shortly before the incident. Investigators believe the firing took place during the party in a room on the ground floor of Sanjeev Tripathi’s house at Balaji Complex in Krishna Nagar.

“The revolver used in the incident is licensed in Sanjeev Tripathi’s name,” said a police officer requesting anonymity, adding that the investigation is underway.