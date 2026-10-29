Adani–IHCL pact: Lucknow airport area to get two new hotels

Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport area is set to get two new hotels under a multi-hotel agreement signed between Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) and The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL). The proposed properties will operate under IHCL’s Vivanta and Ginger brands, catering to business travellers, tourists and transit passengers.

Adani Airports and IHCL sign a pact on Thursday to develop eight hotels across Lucknow, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Guwahati (Sourced)

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Announced on Thursday, the agreement covers eight hotels with more than 2,000 rooms across Lucknow, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Guwahati. Adani Airports will develop the properties, while IHCL will operate them under its portfolio of brands, according to the announcement.

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The Lucknow projects will comprise a Vivanta hotel in the upscale segment and a Ginger property in the mid-scale category.

The developments form part of Adani Airports’ plan to create integrated airport cities combining hospitality, commercial spaces, retail and leisure facilities around major aviation hubs. The company has established Adani Airport City Limited (AACL) to develop a land bank of more than 655 acres across eight airports in seven states.

In the first phase, the company plans to invest more than ₹20,000 crore to develop approximately 22 million square feet across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur and Guwahati.

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{{^usCountry}} The partnership will cover four hotel brands: Taj, Vivanta, Gateway and Ginger. Besides Lucknow, the portfolio will include a Taj hotel at Mumbai airport’s Terminal 2, while Ahmedabad and Guwahati will also see new hotel developments under different brands. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The partnership will cover four hotel brands: Taj, Vivanta, Gateway and Ginger. Besides Lucknow, the portfolio will include a Taj hotel at Mumbai airport’s Terminal 2, while Ahmedabad and Guwahati will also see new hotel developments under different brands. {{/usCountry}}

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IHCL managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) Puneet Chhatwal said the collaboration would strengthen the company’s presence at key airports and cater to the diverse requirements of business and leisure travellers. With the additions, IHCL will have 25 hotels across its brands at key airports in India, the company said.

Adani Airports director Jeet Adani said the partnership was part of the company’s plan to develop airport cities integrating hospitality with business, retail and leisure infrastructure.

The agreement builds on the airport operator’s strategy of developing mixed-use destinations connected to the cities they serve, with the stated objective of supporting tourism, business travel and regional economic growth.

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