After auto-SUV collision, truck crushes 4 to death in Mathura

Four persons onboard an autorickshaw were killed and another was critically injured after the three-wheeler was hit by a speeding car and then a truck, in Mathura on Saturday. The deaths were caused after the autorickshaw passengers, who fell on the road after the collision with the SUV, were run over by the oncoming truck, district officials said. One of the vehicles involved in the accident (HT)

The incident took place in the Vrindavan area under the jurisdiction of Jaint police station of the district, around 3 pm. Three of the deceased were brothers from Madhya Pradesh’s Indore who were visiting Vrindavan to attend an event, police said.

District magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh went to the hospital where the injured person was rushed to. “An autorickshaw and an SUV collided on Ramtaal-Vrindavan Road. Those in the autorickshaw fell on the road due to the impact of the collision. Meanwhile, a speeding truck following the two vehicles crushed the passengers to death,” he added.

“One of the deceased was the autorickshaw driver. Sabir, 25, was from Mathura. The bodies of others have also been sent for postmortem,” the DM said, adding that he had assured the aggrieved family members of all possible help.

“The three other victims are Pyare Lal Sharma, 60; Mukesh Sharma, 45; and Hukum Chand Sharma, 40,” circle officer (Sadar) Sandeep Kumar Singh, adding the man in critical condition was identified as Shivam Sharma (20), who’s also said to be related to the brothers.

The autorickshaw was badly damaged after the collision with the two vehicles.

said the truck fled after the accident. “A case is yet to be registered against the incident,” he added.