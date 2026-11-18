: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath met Union home minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Tuesday amid the BJP’s preparations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo)

Adityanath described the meeting as a courtesy call in a post on X and thanked Shah for sparing his time.

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Earlier, the chief minister met BJP national president Nitin Nabin at his residence. BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh was also present.

The meetings came hours after Adityanath and Nabin attended the concluding session of the BJP’s two-day Chintan Shivir in Mathura, where senior leaders deliberated on the party’s strategy to retain power in Uttar Pradesh for a third consecutive term.

Though there was no official word on the agenda of the Delhi meetings, the back-to-back interactions with the party’s top leadership assume significance against the backdrop of the BJP’s preparations for the crucial 2027 Assembly elections.