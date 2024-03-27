Agitating teachers urged to complete answer sheet evaluation work by March 31

UP Board secretary Dibyakant Shukla on Tuesday appealed to agitating teachers to return to work and complete the evaluation of board exam answer sheets on time. The ongoing teachers’ agitation is in protest of the murder of a schoolteacher from Varanasi who was shot dead by a police official in Muzaffarnagar (File)

The ongoing teachers’ agitation, which is in protest of the murder of a schoolteacher from Varanasi who was shot dead by a police official in Muzaffarnagar, has severely affected the evaluation process, which began on March 16 and is scheduled to complete by March 31.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“The entire education department is shocked and saddened by the unfortunate incident of the murder of Dharmendra Kumar, a teacher in Varanasi district. As a result of the incident, teachers are boycotting work at some evaluation centers. Due to the boycott, the interests of lakhs of students will be affected...” Shukla said in a statement.

The statement further read: “It is noteworthy that all demands made by teachers’ unions in connection with this incident have been sent to the government for consideration. Therefore, all teachers are requested to cooperate in carrying forward the evaluation work smoothly in the interest of the students and to complete it on time.”

A memorandum was given to the secretary of the U.P. Board demanding compensation of ₹2 crore to the dependents of Dharmendra Kumar, filing of a case against the accused police constable in the fast-track court, and for maximum punishment to him in a time-bound manner. They have also demanded that his salary amount for the remaining period of his service be given to his wife as pension.

Teachers’ bodies have also demanded to free teachers from the work of delivering copies at evaluation centres and to name the Government High School at Manghav in Varanasi after Dharmendra Kumar. They had warned that if the demands were not met by March 22, they would boycott the evaluation from March 23.