Agra MLC polls: ECI orders suspension of six supervisory officials, disciplinary proceedings against 21 others

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday ordered immediate suspension of six supervisory officers, besides disciplinary proceedings against five presiding officers and 16 police personnel over dereliction of duty and lapses in supervision work during the biennial election for Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council from the Agra teachers’ constituency. Polling was held on October 23. Following complaints of irregularities, repolling was conducted at three polling stations on Monday.

The authorities have been directed to send a compliance report to the Election Commission of India immediately. (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)

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The ECI has also relieved 2007-batch IAS officer Abhay as observer for the biennial election to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council from the Gorakhpur-Faizabad division teachers’ constituency after BJP MLC Devendra Pratap Singh alleged irregularities in the election.

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Prakash Bindu, a 2009-batch IAS officer, has been appointed in his place. The counting for 11 Legislative Council seats, including the Gorakhpur-Faizabad division teachers’ constituency, will be held on Tuesday (October 27).

In a letter to Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer Navdeep Rinwa, secretary, ECI, Suman Kumar Das said suspension orders against the six supervisory officers have been taken on the basis of the report submitted by the Agra divisional commissioner regarding the need for re-polling at three polling stations in the constituency.

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{{^usCountry}} The six officers who are to be placed under immediate suspension include OP Singh, sector magistrate, Harisharan Das, inspector crime branch and Sandeep Kumar, sub-inspector, Etmaddaula police station. All three were on duty at polling station number 21 (kshetra panchayat office) in Saiyan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The six officers who are to be placed under immediate suspension include OP Singh, sector magistrate, Harisharan Das, inspector crime branch and Sandeep Kumar, sub-inspector, Etmaddaula police station. All three were on duty at polling station number 21 (kshetra panchayat office) in Saiyan. {{/usCountry}}

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The other three officers against whom suspension order has been issued include Vishal Rathore, sector magistrate, Purushottam Pal, additional inspector, Fatehabad, Sumit Tyagi, sub-inspector, Ekta police station, in Agra. They were on duty at polling station number 26 (kshetra panchayat office), Fatehabad.

The ECI has also directed the authorities to issue charge sheets to the six officers and submit draft copies for vetting within 10 days. The poll body has also ordered disciplinary proceedings against five presiding officers and 16 police personnel deployed at polling stations 21 and 26 based on the divisional commissioner’s report. The authorities have been directed to send a compliance report to the ECI immediately.

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