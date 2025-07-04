Agra-Lucknow, Purvanchal Expressways to get 4,775 crore link

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Thursday approved a proposal for the construction of an access controlled six-lane (expandable to eight lanes) green field link expressway to link the Agra-Lucknow Expressway with the Purvanchal Expressway. It will also directly connect Ballia with New Delhi, bringing down the distance between the two places to 900 km, a senior officer said. CM Adityanath presided over the meeting of the state cabinet that took the decision (File)

The green field expressway will have a length of 49.96 km. It will be constructed at an estimated cost of ₹4775.84 crore.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath presided over the meeting of the state cabinet that took the decision. The cabinet also gave nod to investment of ₹21,481.77 crore, issuing letters of comfort and financial incentives as per recommendations of the High Level Empowered Committee.

The construction of the new expressway linking Agra-Lucknow Expressway with Purvanchal Expressway will provide smooth connectivity to Lucknow, Agra, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Varanasi and Ghazipur, said minister for finance Suresh Khanna and minister for industrial development Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ while briefing media persons.

An official spokesman said the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, the Purvanchal Expressway and under-construction Ganga Expressway are aligned from west to east. The Bundelkhand Expressway and Gorakhpur Link expressway are aligned in a north-south direction.

A grid of expressways coming into existence in Uttar Pradesh would provide unhindered movement of traffic and lead to creation of jobs, the spokesman said.

₹21481.77 cr proposals for investment cleared

The state cabinet gave its nod to investment proposals of ₹21481.77 crore as recommended by HLEC. It also cleared a land subsidy of ₹252.91 crore to Avaada Electro Private Limited for setting up a 5GW solar cell and module manufacturing plant at Greater Noida with an investment of ₹11,399 crore. The cabinet also approved a Letter of Comfort to United Breweries Limited to set up a beer manufacturing plant at Unnao. It also gave a nod to issue Letters of Comfort to IDVB Recycling Operations Private Limited for manufacturing Recycle PET Resin at Khimsepur ( ₹459.64 crore), Farrukhabad and to Ultratech Cement Limited (expansion) for manufacturing cement at Tilhar, Shahjahanpur ( ₹716.92 crore). Letter of Comfort has also been cleared, along with financial incentives to be given to Cell Solar P6 Private Limited for a ₹8000 crore investment at YEIDA, Gautam Buddha Nagar.

Bundelkhand Industrial Dev Authority Area regulations

The state cabinet gave the go-ahead to work out Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority Area (preparation and finalisation of plan) Regulation 2025.

These rules will regulate the design and size of construction of buildings, ensure safe construction, stop unplanned development, check the adverse impact of construction on the environment, ensure wide roads and parking as per population density.

C-DAC for Integrated Financial Management System

The state cabinet approved a proposal to appoint on contract basis the Union government’s Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) for the better use of Integrated Financial Management System (IFMS) for preparing budget proposals, preparation of a dashboard providing financial information as Management Information System etc.

Appointment of ex-servicemen, homeguards via Nigam or GEM

The state cabinet approved a proposal to allow the appointment of ex-servicemen and homeguards on various posts directly from Uttar Pradesh Purv-Sainik Kalyan Nigam or GEM portal. Uttar Pradesh Purv-Sainik Kalyan Nigam will be allowed service charge of 5 per cent for outsourcing of manpower.