Ahead of return journey, Shubhanshu talks to kin

Ahead of his return to Earth, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla had a word with his family on Sunday, saying he was doing fine and packing for the journey. The Axiom-4 mission launched on June 25 and is set to undock on Monday after which the crew is expected to splash down off the California coast. (Axiom Space)

His father Shambhu Dayal Shukla said that the undocking is expected at 4.30pm on Monday.

“We have been looking forward to his return. We are extremely happy and waiting for him. When I had a word with him he said he is packing up for the return and doing all fine. His mother Asha, is also continuously praying for our son’s safe return. The undocking is scheduled for the first Shrawan Somvaar so we have also arranged for a Rudrabhishek to wish for a safe undocking,” he said.

His sister Shuchi Mishra said she was excited about Shukla’s return.

“We are all happy that he is all set to undock. We could not meet him for over a year, so we are looking forward to meeting him. However, it is still not clear when he will reach India but we are highly curious about his experience in space.”

Meanwhile, in a post on X, science and technology minister Jitendra Singh said: “Arrival back to earth.... splash down scheduled for 15th July at 3:00 PM IST.”

The Axiom Mission 4 crew members conducted a wide range of research activities aimed at advancing scientific studies, testing new technologies, and continuing global outreach efforts in space exploration.