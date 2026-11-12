AIMIM, ASP form Samajik Parivartan Morcha; name Chandra Shekhar Azad as CM face in Uttar Pradesh

The Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM and Chandrashekhar Azad’s Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) on Thursday announced the formation of the ‘Samajik Parivartan Morcha (SPM)’ to jointly contest all 403 seats in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with Azad named as the alliance’s chief ministerial candidate.

Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) national president Chandra Shekhar Azad and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi at a joint press conference. (Deepak Gupta/ HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Owaisi and Azad announced the alliance at a joint press conference in Lucknow, saying that the front would seek to emerge as a strong alternative to stop the BJP from forming the government for a third consecutive term.

Chandrashekhar Azad as CM candidate

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

“I am happy to announce that our brother Chandrashekhar Azad will be the chief ministerial candidate. I can say with confidence that this will be a strong alternative in Uttar Pradesh to stop the BJP from coming to power for the third time,” Owaisi said.

He said the alliance was based on “political and intellectual honesty” and would focus on social change, unemployment, education, farmers’ issues and the concerns of marginalised communities, which he alleged had long been treated merely as vote banks. Azad rejected the description of the alliance as a “third front” and said it would instead be the strongest political platform in the state. “It is not a third front, it is the first and strongest front in the politics of UP as of now,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He added that the alliance would seek to unite weaker and deprived sections and enable them to use their electoral strength to secure political power and address their concerns. Invoking BR Ambedkar, Azad said political power was the “master key” to resolving people’s problems. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that the alliance would seek to unite weaker and deprived sections and enable them to use their electoral strength to secure political power and address their concerns. Invoking BR Ambedkar, Azad said political power was the “master key” to resolving people’s problems. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The alliance also invited the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress to join the Morcha to strengthen the fight against the BJP. Both leaders said seat-sharing was not an issue and would be decided at the appropriate time.

Also Read I Amid alliance talks, UP Congress to hold poll preparedness meetings

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Morcha’s three-point priority agenda, outlined by Azad, includes free quality education from classes 1 to 12, improving hospitals and generating employment for the state’s youth. Owaisi also stepped up his attack on the SP, saying it secured around 90% of the Muslim vote in previous elections but failed to defeat the BJP.

Frequently Asked Questions Who is the Samajik Parivartan Morcha’s chief ministerial candidate for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections? Chandra Shekhar Azad, president of the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) and Nagina MP, was named the alliance’s chief ministerial candidate. How many seats does the Samajik Parivartan Morcha plan to contest? The alliance said it would contest all 403 seats in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. What are the alliance’s three priority areas? Its agenda centres on free quality education from Class 1 to 12, hospital improvement, and employment generation. How did AIMIM and ASP perform in the 2022 assembly elections, according to the story? AIMIM contested 95 seats and received around 0.49% of the votes without winning a seat. ASP contested more than 100 seats and polled roughly 0.13%, also without winning a seat.