AIMPLB, clerics welcome stay on NCPCR recommendation for madrasas

The Supreme Court has put on hold child rights body National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) recommendations to stop state funding to madrasas that don’t comply with the Right to Education Act. (Pic for representation only)

Welcoming the SC’s move, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) members and chairman of Islamic Centre of India, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali in a statement issued on Monday, said, “We welcome the stay by the Supreme Court on the recommendations made by NCPCR regarding madrasas and it is obvious that the letter issued by NCPCR was not just unconstitutional but was also undemocratic. We all know that our Indian Constitution has given us the power to establish and run madrasas as per our choice. Basic education regarding English, Science and Computers are already being imparted in the madrasas. We are sure that in this matter the Apex Court will deliver justice.”

On the other hand, general secretary of All India Shia Personal Law Board, Maulana Yasoob Abbas said, “I welcome and hail the decision by the Supreme Court in the context of recommendations by NCPCR regarding madrasas. This was a well-planned conspiracy to finish madrasas in the country. The Arabic madrasas in the country have played a vital role in the freedom struggle and development of the nation. I welcome the decision by the Apex Court on behalf of Shia Personal Law Board.”