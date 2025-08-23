Akhilesh attacks state govt on fertilisers, closure of schools

: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday attacked the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh on issues ranging from the supposed shortage of fertilisers to alleged irregularities in the voter list and the closure of schools. Samajwadi party Chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo)

“Even women have to stand in line for fertilisers,” Yadav said, addressing party workers at the SP office in Lucknow. The state government has already denied claims of a fertiliser shortage.

“The closed schools have not been reopened. The law and order of the state is in a shambles,” Yadav further said.

He reiterated, “The BJP is getting the votes of the poor deleted.”

PDA conferences in Western UP

The Samajwadi Party Baba Saheb Ambedkar Vahini will hold PDA conferences in Moradabad on August 23, Bijnor on August 24 and Chandausi-Sambhal on August 25, the Vahini’s national general secretary Ram Babu Sudarshan said.