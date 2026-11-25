LUCKNOW Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday launched a veiled attack on the BJP government over the accidental guard of honour accorded to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in Saharanpur, suggesting the episode had exposed ‘hidden relations’ between the two sides.

In a post on X that avoided naming the Hyderabad MP, Yadav ridiculed the ruling party’s explanation that the ceremonial salute was extended ‘by mistake’. (File Photo) more less

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In a post on X that avoided naming the Hyderabad MP, Yadav ridiculed the ruling party’s explanation that the ceremonial salute was extended ‘by mistake’.

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“I hear that someone was accidentally given an honour in Saharanpur. This means the BJP government is saying that they never give them honour; whatever happened was a mistake. Saying this after giving the honour is an even bigger insult,” Yadav wrote.

The incident occurred on November 21 at the Saharanpur Circuit House. Police personnel, who had assembled to give a ceremonial guard of honour to a visiting Supreme Court judge, mistook Owaisi for the dignitary when he arrived unexpectedly with Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) chief Chandrashekhar Azad. Owaisi accepted the salute.

The district police later ordered an inquiry, and on Monday, transferred circle officer (Sadar) Pawan Kumar to the traffic department. They also wrote to X, seeking removal of videos of the episode from 19 accounts, arguing that the footage was “tarnishing the image” of the Saharanpur police and could disturb law and order.

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{{^usCountry}} Taking a dig at the BJP’s stand, Akhilesh Yadav wrote: “I hear that someone was accidentally given an honour in Saharanpur. This means the BJP government is saying that they never give them honour; whatever happened was a mistake. Saying this after giving the honour is an even bigger insult.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Taking a dig at the BJP’s stand, Akhilesh Yadav wrote: “I hear that someone was accidentally given an honour in Saharanpur. This means the BJP government is saying that they never give them honour; whatever happened was a mistake. Saying this after giving the honour is an even bigger insult.” {{/usCountry}}

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He further suggested two possibilities: that the “mistake” had exposed a suppressed relationship or that the honour was used to indirectly insult someone else. “Whatever the case, this has not been good. The problem is how the BJP government will take back the honour it gave,” he said.

In a pointed reference to those who claim to identify people “by their clothes”, Yadav remarked that a “very big mistake” had been made this time. He insisted it was “not a mistake of identification, but the unravelling of the thread of relations with the ‘charkhi’ (spinning wheel). He said the failure occurred in the very department expected to maintain intelligence. “If such a huge mistake is being made in what is visible to the eye, one need not say how bad their condition is in hidden matters.”

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The SP chief also used the occasion to launch a broader attack on the police under the BJP government, alleging that the force had been “forced” into filing false cases, staging fake encounters, committing custodial deaths, engaging in electoral irregularities and extortion, thereby becoming “badly corrupt and inefficient”. He questioned where citizens could lodge an FIR against such a police force, and claimed that the government and police had already “forfeited their bail and silenced them” before the elections.

Referring to the fallout, he said after this episode of “honour in the form of insult”, considerable anger against the BJP arose even in Hyderabad. “On this pretext, the BJP is also insulting them by saying that no one even recognises you,” he added.

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In a special note, Yadav highlighted the police’s request to remove social media content about the “ridiculous incident” because it was damaging their image. “In such a situation, the public is asking, where is the ‘image’ left that can still be damaged?” he wrote.

The post comes at a time when Owaisi and Chandrashekhar Azad have announced a joint front - the Samajik Parivartan Morcha - to contest the 2027 UP elections, a development both the BJP and the Samajwadi Party have watched closely. By refusing to name Owaisi while clearly referring to the Saharanpur episode, Akhilesh Yadav sought to raise questions about both the BJP’s narrative of the incident and the nature of any understanding that may exist between the ruling party and the AIMIM leader.