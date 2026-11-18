The Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav will visit Tiwarihata in Dharamshala Bazaar, Gorakhpur, on November 18 after the PDA Rath Yatra in chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s political bastion.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav (HT FIle Photo)

According to the party’s revised programme, Yadav will fly from Lucknow to Gorakhpur by a private aircraft around 11 am. From the airport, he will board the specially designed PDA Rath for a roadshow to Devkahi village under Chauri Chaura police station limits. There, he is scheduled to unveil a statue of freedom fighter Babu Bandhu Singh and pay homage to the late Vinay Kumar Singh (Binnu). He is expected to leave Devkahi by car at 3:30 pm, reach Tiwarihata by 3:45 pm for a roughly 30-minute engagement, and depart for Gorakhpur Airport at 4:15 pm to fly back to Lucknow.

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At Tiwarihata, Yadav will meet former MP Bhim Shankar Tiwari (also known as Kushal Tiwari) and former MLA Vinay Shankar Tiwari.

Vinay Shankar Tiwari welcomed the visit on social media, saying the family was eager to receive the SP president at the residence and describing the arrival as a matter of joy and honour.

The meeting is being viewed as politically significant, coming after the PDA campaign event in a region that remains a BJP stronghold. Party leaders and workers have shown anticipation over Yadav’s presence at the residence.

Tiwarihata, the long-time family residence of the late Hari Shankar Tiwari, was once a major power centre of Brahmin politics in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Hari Shankar Tiwari (1933–2023), a strongman-turned-politician and six-time MLA from Chillupar, was among the early figures to blend muscle power with electoral politics in the region. He famously won his first Assembly election from jail in 1985 and later served as a minister in successive governments led by the BJP, Samajwadi Party and BSP.

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{{^usCountry}} His influence made Tiwarihata (locally known as Haata) a rival centre of power to the Gorakhnath Mutt associated with Yogi Adityanath. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His influence made Tiwarihata (locally known as Haata) a rival centre of power to the Gorakhnath Mutt associated with Yogi Adityanath. {{/usCountry}}

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The long-running rivalry between the two centres was rooted in the Brahmin-Thakur dynamics of Gorakhpur and Purvanchal politics. After emerging as a major leader, Yogi Adityanath publicly campaigned against the “gun culture” and criminalisation of politics associated with the earlier strongman era. After he became chief minister in 2017, police raided Tiwarihata.

More recently, the demolition of a platform intended for a statue of Hari Shankar Tiwari at his native village revived the old friction, with the Samajwadi Party seeking to tap into residual Brahmin sentiment in the region.