Akhilesh Yadav reiterates focus on 2027 victory, alleges unfair compensation in Ayodhya

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday reiterated that the party’s focus for the 2027 UP assembly elections was on winning and that its strategy would be guided by the prospects of victory rather than the number of seats it contested. He claimed that the SP would defeat the BJP again after its performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing media persons, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav renewed the party’s commitment to its PDA alliance. (File)

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Yadav visited Gosaipur village in the Navanagar block of Sikandarpur tehsil in Ballia to meet the family of former Leader of the Opposition and minister Ram Govind Chaudhary, who passed away on September 25. He paid tribute to Chaudhary and said a statue would be installed in his memory in Ballia.

Addressing media persons at the helipad, Yadav renewed the SP’s commitment to its PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) coalition, saying the party stood with people facing injustice.

He also accused the BJP government of discriminating against Ayodhya residents whose land, houses and shops were acquired for development projects. He alleged that they had not received compensation at market rates and had not benefited fairly from the development work.

Questioning the condition of the Purvanchal Expressway, Yadav referred to reports of potholes and raised concerns over the quality and maintenance of infrastructure projects. His remarks came amid renewed questions over road safety following an accident on the expressway that left four young cricketers and others dead.

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{{^usCountry}} On the issue of blending ethanol with petrol, Yadav questioned the possible consequences of mixing an “incorrect substance” with ethanol. He said the government should address people’s concerns instead of diverting attention from their problems. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the issue of blending ethanol with petrol, Yadav questioned the possible consequences of mixing an “incorrect substance” with ethanol. He said the government should address people’s concerns instead of diverting attention from their problems. {{/usCountry}}

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Asked about meeting the President and accompanying Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Yadav said senior party leaders were attending the relevant events. He added that he had been attending party programmes regularly and had visited Ballia to meet Chaudhary’s family.