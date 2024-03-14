All 13 MLC candidates elected unopposed in Uttar Pradesh

All 13 candidates — 10 of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and three of the Samajwadi Party — were declared elected unopposed to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council after the deadline for withdrawal of nominations for the biennial polls to the Upper House ended on Thursday. The newly elected MLCs with their certificates. (HT PHOTO)

Had there been a contest, the polling would have taken place on March 21.

The BJP fielded seven candidates and allotted the remaining three seats of its quota to its three allies – Apna Dal (Sonelal), Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD). The Samajwadi Party fielded three candidates in keeping with its present strength in the U.P. assembly.

“By close of withdrawal time, since no withdrawals were made, all 13 candidates who filed nominations for as many vacancies in the Legislative Council have been declared elected unopposed,” said Brij Bhushan Dubey, the returning officer for the Legislative Council polls.

Dubey also handed over the winners’ certificates. The BJP candidates who will now serve their second consecutive term in the Legislative Council include former ministers Mahendra Singh and Ashok Kataria, BJP state vice-presidents Vijay Bahadur Pathak and Dharmendra Singh. It is the first term for the party’s state vice-presidents Mohit Beniwal and Santosh Singh and former Jhansi mayor Ram Tirath Singhal.

“We are all soldiers of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Together, we will ensure that U.P. fuels BJP’s ‘400 paar (400 plus seats)’ push in 2024 Lok Sabha polls. In the Council, we will contribute by making constructive suggestions,” Mahendra Singh said.

The BJP allies who won included Ashish Patel of Apna Dal (S), Yogesh Chaudhary of the RLD and Vichhelal Rajbhar of the SBSP. All of them thanked their party leaders.

The victorious Samajwadi Party candidates are senior party leader Balram Yadav, former lawmaker Shah Alam alias Guddu Jamali and Kiranpal Kashyap.

After the term of the newly elected members begins, the party position in the 100-member Upper House will be: BJP 79, SP 10, Apna Dal (Sonelal) 1, Nishad party 1, SBSP 1, RLD 1, Jansatta Dal (Loktantrik) 1, Teachers 1, Independent groups 2, and Independents 2. One seat is vacant after former Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya resigned.

The biennial election was held as the term of 13 members of the Council is coming to an end on May 5.