The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has flagged the pendency of approximately 19,500 cases awaiting forensic reports in Uttar Pradesh as it strongly questioned the state government over delays in establishing adequate forensic science laboratory (FSL) infrastructure.

The state informed the court that around 19,500 cases were pending for forensic reports. (For Representation) more less

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A division bench of Justice Abdul Moin and Justice Pramod Kumar Srivastava in its November 19 order observed that the general public should not suffer because of the state government’s failure to establish laboratories and ensure timely processing of forensic reports.

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“If the State Government has sat all along, twiddling its thumbs and has not done anything in the matter for establishment of the FSL laboratories, consequently, it cannot be said that the general public or the legal heirs of the victims whose reports are to be processed should suffer in any manner”, the court observed.

The bench said the situation prima facie indicated “gross dereliction” on the part of officials responsible for establishing FSL laboratories in a timely manner. Terming the matter serious, the high court directed the additional chief secretary (home), UP, to file a personal affidavit addressing the issues within three weeks.

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{{^usCountry}} The court made these observations while hearing a writ petition filed by Dr Mohammad Raqeeb Khan and another challenging an FIR registered under Sections 105, 352 and 351(2) BNS. The case pertains to the death of a woman who had collapsed while working in the pathology laboratory of the petitioner no. 1 on May 7, 2026. She was taken to a hospital where she died. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court made these observations while hearing a writ petition filed by Dr Mohammad Raqeeb Khan and another challenging an FIR registered under Sections 105, 352 and 351(2) BNS. The case pertains to the death of a woman who had collapsed while working in the pathology laboratory of the petitioner no. 1 on May 7, 2026. She was taken to a hospital where she died. {{/usCountry}}

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The complainant, the father of deceased, said when he approached the petitioner to ascertain the circumstances surrounding her death, the petitioner misbehaved with him and refused to share the laboratory’s CCTV footage.

This led the complainant to suspect that his daughter had died under suspicious circumstances. The petitioners, however, disputed the allegations and argued that they had no role in her death.

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They also relied on the post-mortem report to contend that the same did not indicate any injuries on the deceased’s body. The state informed the court that the investigation in the case was still underway and that the sample was sent to the FSL on November 18. The bench was assured that the authorities would proceed further upon receiving the viscera report.

The bench pointed out that although the post-mortem examination had been conducted on May 8, the sample was sent to the FSL only on November 18, that too, after the present petition was filed before the high court.

The additional government advocate submitted that it was not known why such a long period had elapsed before the sample was sent for testing. According to the information placed before the court, 18 FSL units in UP were processing around 800 cases every month.

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The state further informed the bench that around 19,500 cases were pending for forensic reports and approximately 12,000 cases were being received every year.

Meanwhile, the bench directed that no coercive action be taken against the petitioners until the next date of listing. The matter has been directed to be listed before the appropriate bench on December 15.