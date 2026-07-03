Allahabad HC rejects plea against ATS probe into foreign funding of madrasas

The Allahabad high court has dismissed a petition filed by the mosque management committee of Varanasi and the Teachers Association Madaris Arabia challenging an inquiry by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) into the alleged foreign funding of madrasas. According to the state government counsel, the inquiry was being conducted not only against the petitioners but also against around 4,000 institutions across the state based on inputs received from various sources. (For representation)

In its order dated July 1, the court, while dismissing the plea, said, “However, the petitioners are at liberty to submit a reply before the Inquiry Committee and, if any reply is submitted, the same shall be considered.”

The petitioners had challenged an order dated December 9, 2025, issued by respondent no. 3 directing the ATS to conduct the inquiry.

Counsel for the petitioners argued, “It is a wholly unfounded and arbitrary act on the part of the authority, as will be evident from the requisition dated December 26, 2025, which does not contain anything that could lead to suspicion of foreign funding.”

The petitioners contended that the inquiry was initiated only to harass them and was therefore illegal and liable to be quashed.

According to the state government counsel, the inquiry was being conducted not only against the petitioners but also against around 4,000 institutions across the state based on inputs received from various sources.

The state further submitted that the inquiry was not a coercive action and that the petitioners were free to submit their reply.

After hearing both sides, the court observed, “Under the facts of the case, the Court is of the firm view that the conduct of the inquiry cannot be said to be a coercive action against the petitioners. Therefore, the Court is not inclined to entertain this petition at this stage.”