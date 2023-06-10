Case against ambulance driver for leaving injured man on roadside

GORAKHPUR Sant Kabeer Nagar police registered a case against an ambulance driver and another health department employee on Thursday for leaving an injured youth Arjun on the way instead of admitting him to hospital. Sant Kabeer Nagar police registered a case against an ambulance driver and another health department employee on Thursday for leaving an injured youth Arjun on the way instead of admitting him to hospital. (Pic for representation)

District magistrate of Sant Kabir Nagar Sandeep Kumar constituted a committee under the chief development officer to probe the incident and submit the report in a week.

The matter was raised during the scheduled meeting of District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee on Thursday and a resolution was passed against chief medical officer Dr Anirudh Singh for his allegedly lax attitude.

Member of Parliament from Sant Kabir Nagar Praveen Nishad and Khalilabad MLA Ankur Tiwari adopted a tough stance on this issue, hence action was initiated against the insensitive employees.

As per reports, on Tuesday night three youths on a motorcycle, who were coming from Dudhara town were hit by an unidentified vehicle. Two died on the spot while the third, Arjun, was sent in an ambulance to the government hospital for treatment. However, he was found on the roadside by locals on Wednesday morning.

Local people complained to the MP and MLA. Both reached the district hospital and questioned the action taken against the ambulance driver. But soon heated argument started between health officials and the MP and MLA. The MP talked to the district magistrate and on his assurance, both returned to their offices.

On Thursday, health officials held meetings and handed over a three-point charter of demands to the district magistrate, demanding security. They also demanded that the MLA should apologize for his alleged insulting attitude and for creating hindrance in performing duty. Health officials wore black ribbon while performing routine duty on Friday. Abdur Rahman