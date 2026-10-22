...
...
Next Story

Amit Shah’s likely Lucknow visit on October 30 may sharpen BJP’s 2027 campaign

“Union home minister Amit Shah is expected to visit Lucknow on October 30 to attend the proposed two-day state executive committee’s meeting,” a senior BJP leader holding an organisational post said. He, however, added that there was no official programme yet on Shah’s visit or the meeting itself.

Published on: Oct 22, 2026, 07:41:10 IST
By HT Correspondent, LUCKNOW
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

Union home minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Lucknow on October 30 to attend a proposed two-day meeting of the BJP’s state executive committee, an event that could give fresh impetus to the party’s preparations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

Union home minister Amit Shah (File)
Union home minister Amit Shah (File)

The meeting, proposed for October 30 and 31, is expected to focus on the party’s electoral strategy, organisational preparedness and measures to strengthen its network at the grassroots level.

“Union home minister Amit Shah is expected to visit Lucknow on October 30 to attend the proposed two-day state executive committee’s meeting,” a senior BJP leader holding an organisational post said. He, however, added that there was no official programme yet on Shah’s visit or the meeting itself.

The proposed visit assumes significance as the BJP seeks to consolidate its organisational machinery well ahead of the polls in the state. Shah’s address could set the tone for the BJP’s campaign in the state.

“In the proposed meeting, the party is expected to deliberate on strengthening its booth-level organisation, increasing workers’ participation and ensuring that the achievements and welfare schemes of the state and Central governments reach voters,” the BJP leader said.

 
lucknowbjpamit shah
Home/Cities/Lucknow News/Amit Shah’s likely Lucknow visit on October 30 may sharpen BJP’s 2027 campaign
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks