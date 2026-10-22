Amit Shah’s likely Lucknow visit on October 30 may sharpen BJP’s 2027 campaign

Union home minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Lucknow on October 30 to attend a proposed two-day meeting of the BJP’s state executive committee, an event that could give fresh impetus to the party’s preparations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

Union home minister Amit Shah (File)

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The meeting, proposed for October 30 and 31, is expected to focus on the party’s electoral strategy, organisational preparedness and measures to strengthen its network at the grassroots level.

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“Union home minister Amit Shah is expected to visit Lucknow on October 30 to attend the proposed two-day state executive committee’s meeting,” a senior BJP leader holding an organisational post said. He, however, added that there was no official programme yet on Shah’s visit or the meeting itself.

The proposed visit assumes significance as the BJP seeks to consolidate its organisational machinery well ahead of the polls in the state. Shah’s address could set the tone for the BJP’s campaign in the state.

“In the proposed meeting, the party is expected to deliberate on strengthening its booth-level organisation, increasing workers’ participation and ensuring that the achievements and welfare schemes of the state and Central governments reach voters,” the BJP leader said.

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{{^usCountry}} The proposed meeting comes against the backdrop of the BJP’s reduced tally in Uttar Pradesh in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, when the Samajwadi Party emerged as the state’s largest party in terms of seats won. The results prompted renewed attention to the BJP’s organisational strategy and its outreach among different sections of voters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The proposed meeting comes against the backdrop of the BJP’s reduced tally in Uttar Pradesh in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, when the Samajwadi Party emerged as the state’s largest party in terms of seats won. The results prompted renewed attention to the BJP’s organisational strategy and its outreach among different sections of voters. {{/usCountry}}

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