AMU students told to follow guidelines while visiting Aligarh Exhibition

Aligarh The Aligarh Muslim University proctor has issued guidelines to the students visiting the Aligarh Industrial and Agricultural Exhibition, known as ‘Aligarh Numaish’, which is scheduled to start on Thursday. AMU has also asked students to follow traffic rules on their way to the exhibition ground. (Pic for representation)

AMU proctor Prof M Wasim Ali urged the students to carry their university identity cards while visiting the exhibition, and adhere to other guidelines as suggested by the district administration.

Since the proctorial camp at the exhibition ground will close at 10:00 pm daily, students have been asked to leave the exhibition by this time. . “After 10 pm no assistance will be provided to the students in case of any untoward incident” the proctor said.

“AMU students attending programmes in the Krishnanjali, Kohinoor and Muktakash halls are requested to confine themselves in areas earmarked for university students,” he further stated.

AMU has also asked students to follow traffic rules on their way to the exhibition ground. “The students should not hold each other’s hands while walking in the exhibition ground,” mentioned the proctor’s notice, adding that the students were requested to follow crowd movement arrangement and to cooperate with on-duty police personnel and proctorial team.

The university has kept the Lal Taal and Hullar Bazar areas, including theatres, hindolas, nautankees and places conducting variety shows out of bounds for students. “Dignity, sincerity and politeness are some of the legacies of AMU students and the same should be maintained,” stated the proctor office notice.

The notice said, “The students flouting these instructions will be liable for disciplinary action as per Aligarh Muslim University Students’ Conduct and Discipline Rules, 1985.”