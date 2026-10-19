Ankita Bhandari murder case: CBI team in Saharanpur to question Urmila Sanawar

A four-member Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team visited Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday to question actress Urmila Sanawar in connection with the high-profile 2022 murder case of Ankita Bhandari, 19, officials aware of the development said. The team also included a woman officer.

The CBI team also included a woman officer. (For representation)

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Earlier on Saturday, the CBI team visited Sanawar’s house but returned without meeting her as she was not present at the time.

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Saharanpur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Abhinandan confirmed that the CBI team had arrived in the district. He said the team had visited the residence of a local resident to question her and added that further details could be shared once more information became officially available.

According to reports, Sanawar had earlier made claims involving several prominent people from Uttarakhand in connection with the Ankita Bhandari case. The CBI’s visit comes in the context of those claims, although investigators have not officially disclosed the specific issues on which they seek to question her.

The Ankita Bhandari murder case remains one of Uttarakhand’s most widely discussed criminal cases. Demands for an impartial investigation and the disclosure of all facts surrounding the incident have continued to be raised. The CBI team’s visit to Saharanpur has brought renewed attention to the probe, though no fresh findings have been officially announced.

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{{^usCountry}} The CBI has not formally disclosed whether Sanawar has been questioned or announced any new findings arising from the latest visit. Further details are awaited regarding the information investigators are seeking and whether the development leads to any new findings in the case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CBI has not formally disclosed whether Sanawar has been questioned or announced any new findings arising from the latest visit. Further details are awaited regarding the information investigators are seeking and whether the development leads to any new findings in the case. {{/usCountry}}

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