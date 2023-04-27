SGPGI trauma centre saves 4 critical patients this month

Lucknow The doctors of Apex Trauma Centre have saved the lives of 4 patients who suffered life threatening injuries this month. Deepak, 27, of Banda suffered serious injuries in a road mishap. He was first admitted to Banda Medical College but then referred to PGI Apex Trauma Centre on April 4 with shock, acute renal injury and no urine output. His liver was also badly injured. Apex Trauma Centre has a team of highly skilled medical professionals who are experienced in treating liver and kidney injuries. (Pic for representation)

Emergency surgery was performed to save his life with extensive postoperative ICU care. He also underwent 13 cycles of dialysis in the nephrology unit. He had recovered fully and was now ready for discharge, said Dr Amit Singh of Apex Trauma Centre.

He said, "Apex Trauma Centre has a team of highly skilled medical professionals who are experienced in treating liver and kidney injuries. The centre provides 24-hour free treatment to patients, who require emergency surgery due to liver injuries. Free treatment includes the cost of admission, investigations and surgery."

Another 30-year-old patient Praveen, resident of Prayagraj was admitted on April 11 with severe jaundice. He was co-managed by a multimodal team of surgeons, anaesthetist and hepatologist. Now he was also ready to be discharged, said Dr Amit.

He said, “Another patient Kaiser Jahan, 37, suffered injury when she collided with a tractor. After initial treatment at the District Hospital in Rae Bareli, she was referred to PGI in a serious condition with abdominal distension, pain and shock on April 18. She was immediately operated upon and now she is ready to be discharged. “

Another patient was 5-year-old child Ayan Khan who was overrun by an autorickshaw in Gorakhpur and was referred to Apex Trauma Centre on April 8 with severe bowel injury. The surgeons immediately operated upon him. The bowels were repaired and distal part of pancreas removed. The child is recovering well and would be discharged soon. Despite the challenges faced during surgery, the brave child managed to pull through and had since been on the road to recovery, said Dr Amit Singh.

Director, SGPGI, Prof R K Dhiman has congratulated the team of doctors who worked tirelessly to provide standard care to these patients and has expressed gratitude to the state government for facilitating 24-hour free treatment in trauma cases.