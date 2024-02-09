Army symbol of Indians’ pride: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the Indian Army is the symbol of pride for 140 crore Indians. He said no Indian doubts the bravery and might of the Army as it has a golden history. As per the CM, Indian soldiers set an ideal example of protecting and serving the country during war and peace without caring for their lives. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at an event organised at 11th Gorkha Rifles Regimental Centre in Lucknow. (HT photo)

“They have always protected the unity, integrity and sovereignty of India by living in difficult conditions at inaccessible places,” Yogi added.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

He said the Gorkha Rifles has the distinction of being the first regiment to be formed after India’s independence. Yogi Adityanath expressed these views at “Kranti Shaurya Samaroh” organised at 11th Gorkha Rifles Regimental Centre here.

The CM was overwhelmed after watching the glorious moment of indomitable courage of the Indian Army on the occasion. He also honoured brave women and congratulated the centre on successful completion of its 75 years.

‘U.P. land of great revolutionaries’

The CM said Uttar Pradesh is the land of great revolutionaries, including Mangal Pandey, Rani Lakshmibai, Chandrashekhar Azad, Pt Ramprasad Bismil, Thakur Roshan Singh, Ashfaqulla Khan and Veer Abdul Hamid.

“Gorkhas show their bravery not through words but through their heroic actions during deployment on the border. The brave soldiers of the Gorkha Rifles, Lucknow, have registered their names in golden letters,” the CM added.

He said the 11th Gorkha Rifles of brave and valiant soldiers is in Lucknow. “Many wars have been fought since its establishment. After coming to Lucknow in 1983, this regiment did not look back,” the CM added.

“This regiment has given the country brave soldiers like Captain Manoj Pandey. This regiment has also given the country the tradition of two CDS and many generals. It is an occasion to remember the soldiers of 11 Gorkha Rifles who defended the motherland with supreme sacrifice,” Yogi said.

‘Govt committed to welfare of soldiers, brave women’

The CM said the state government is working with commitment for the welfare of serving, retired soldiers and brave women. “The state government has also made arrangements for ex gratia of ₹50 lakh and government jobs for the families of soldiers who have sacrificed their lives for the country,” he added.

“The state government is carrying out the construction work of the state’s fifth Sainik School in Gorakhpur on a war footing. PM Narendra Modi has started a campaign to establish 100 new Sainik Schools in the country,” Yogi said.

‘India achieving self-reliance in defence production’

Yogi said today programmes are going ahead for the youth to join the army. “The PM has established the National Defence University for education and training of brave sons. One of its campuses has already started in Lucknow,” he added.

“Till the construction of the permanent building, the campus is being operated at Dr Shakuntala Misra National Rehabilitation University. Today, India is achieving the goal of self-reliance in the field of defence production under PM’s leadership,” he added.