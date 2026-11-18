At Mathura meet, Nabin calls for stronger booth network as BJP eyes third term in UP
The two-day meeting concluded at the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Gau Vigyan Anusandhan Evam Prashikshan Kendra at Parkham in Mathura. On the second day, Nabin guided the office-bearers and representatives present at the meeting. Detailed discussions were held on the work plan for the next three months, organisational activities, coordination with alliance partners and preparations for the 2027 polls.
BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Tuesday laid out the agenda for Mission-2027 at the concluding session of the party’s ‘Yojana Baithak’, the two-day planning, strategy, and brainstorming session in Mathura. He expressed confidence that the party would register a historic victory for the third consecutive time in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections on the strength of its workers.
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
The two-day meeting concluded at the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Gau Vigyan Anusandhan Evam Prashikshan Kendra at Parkham in Mathura. On the second day, Nabin guided the office-bearers and representatives present at the meeting. Detailed discussions were held on the work plan for the next three months, organisational activities, coordination with alliance partners and preparations for the 2027 polls.
{{^usCountry}}{{/usCountry}}
This was Nabin’s fifth visit to Uttar Pradesh. He had earlier toured the West, Awadh, Kashi and Gorakhpur regions.
On reaching Mathura, Nabin was welcomed by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP state president and minister Pankaj Chaudhary, and deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak.
Addressing the meeting, the BJP national president called for strengthening organisational preparations for the 2027 assembly elections, launching a comprehensive public outreach campaign, taking the achievements of the central and state governments to every household, and strengthening the organisation down to the booth level.
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
{{^usCountry}}
“Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the double-engine government led by Yogi Adityanath has taken development to every household,” Nabin said, expressing confidence that the BJP would secure a historic third consecutive victory in 2027 on the strength of its dedicated and hardworking workers.
{{/usCountry}}
{{#usCountry}}
“Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the double-engine government led by Yogi Adityanath has taken development to every household,” Nabin said, expressing confidence that the BJP would secure a historic third consecutive victory in 2027 on the strength of its dedicated and hardworking workers.
{{/usCountry}}
BJP state president Pankaj Chaudhary said the second day of the planning meet began with the spirit of ‘Radhey Radhey, Kamal Khila De’.
Targeting the Opposition, he said no party, including the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Congress, Azad Samaj Party and AIMIM, would succeed in Uttar Pradesh. He reiterated that the BJP would register a historic victory in the 2027 assembly elections.
He further said the central and state governments had implemented several schemes aimed at the empowerment and welfare of the four major categories identified by Prime Minister Narendra Modi — women, the poor, youth and farmers. The BJP would reach out to people highlighting these achievements and welfare initiatives, he added.
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
The two-day planning meeting was attended by CM Yogi Adityanath, BJP state president Pankaj Chaudhary, national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, national general secretary and state in-charge Vinod Tawde, national general secretary Smriti Irani, Harish Dwivedi, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, and state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh, among other party leaders.
Pawan Dixit, Assistant Editor, brings over 20 years of frontline reporting experience to the newsroom. A specialist on Uttar Pradesh politics and governance, he has reported from the ground across the state’s most consequential stories. He cut his teeth in eastern UP, spending 15 years covering the region. Based in Varanasi, he reported the 2012 UP Assembly polls and the 2014 Lok Sabha elections that reshaped the state’s political map. Moving to Lucknow in 2016, he has since led coverage of the 2017 and 2022 UP Assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. His reporting tracks the BJP’s strategy, opposition moves, and voter sentiment across all 75 districts. Pawan has been a constant presence in Ayodhya since 2016. He reported the entire arc of the Ram Mandir movement — from the legal fight to the Supreme Court verdict, through temple construction, to the inauguration. He continues to track every development at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. On the state beat, he covers the BJP, the Industrial Development Department, and handles key outstation political assignments. He also reports major cases from the district court, Lucknow bench of the High Court, and the State Information Commission. Along with this, he also reports on NGT's important decisions related to UP. Known for sharp sourcing and clear analysis, Pawan connects politics, policy, infrastructure and faith — the forces driving UP today. He has reported developments in Ayodhya and Ram Mandir movement since 2016. The Supreme Court's Ram Mandir verdict, temple construction and the its opening have been reported by him.
He reports all developments in Ayodhya and Ram Mandir Trust.
He covers state BJP, Industrial development department, outstation political assignments, reports special cases from district court, high court and state information commission
Hemendra Chaturvedi is a senior journalist based at Agra. He covers eight districts of Agra and Aligarh division namely Agra, Mathura, Mainpuri, Firozabad, Aligarh, Etah, Kasganj and Hathras. He had been with HT since 1992 and has completed three decades of association with HT and has worked for Hindustan Times only all through his career of about 35 years. Having Masters in Chemistry, Hemendra is also a law graduate with diploma in Personnel Management and has utilised broad based academic qualifications in his indepth, accurate and high impact stories from this part of western Uttar Pradesh while being based in the city of Taj Mahal. In such long span of career with Hindustan Times, Hemendra Chaturvedi has led his team of reporters which was instrumental in bringing out supplements including Region Scan, Agra Live, HT City time to time and proven his leadership qualities and has made presence of HT felt in the region covered by him. In the process of time, Hemendra has attained expertise in a variety of beats, being sole reporter for HT and has covered Aligarh Muslim University, Taj Mahal centric tourism, religiously sensitive city of Mathura and had been witness to Agra Summit having attendance of top leaders of India and Pakistan.