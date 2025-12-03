At Orai wedding, groom’s friends assault guests over ‘dancing’

A wedding reception in Jalaun’s Orai turned into a scene of chaos when the groom’s friends and others assaulted guests, which included elderly people and women, after an altercation allegedly over ‘choice of dance’. (For representation)

People from both the bride’s and groom’s sides suffered some injuries.

A video of the incident, which was circulating on the internet, shows guests begging the attackers to stop with folded hands, but the blows continue to rain down.

The incident occurred late on Sunday at the Vijay Vikram Resort on Rath Road during the wedding of one Harsh Verma from Tulsi Nagar. The trouble started when the groom’s friend, Sarvesh Pal of Daulatpura, argued with a cousin from the bride’s side over which dance should play on the DJ. What began as a small argument quickly spun out of control.

According to the families, Sarvesh left the spot and returned with 20-25 youths. The group forced their way into the guest house and began hitting anyone who came in front of them. The video shows the attackers swinging sticks and belts, while also picking up cups, metal plates and the big steel tray used for keeping utensils, using them as weapons.

Both the bride’s and groom’s sides suffered injuries. Fear spread so quickly that the families left the venue without completing the wedding rituals, which they later finished at the bride’s home on Monday afternoon.

On Tuesday, after the video circulated widely, the bride’s father, Kalicharan of Ajnari Road, along with members of the groom’s family, went to a police station demanding strict action. A complaint had already been filed by an injured member of the groom’s side on Monday.

Additional SP, Jalaun, Pradeep Kumar Verma said the police are identifying the attackers through the viral video and CCTV footage. “They will all be arrested soon,” he said. An FIR has been lodged against unnamed persons.