Ayodhya Deepotsav 2025: International artistes to bring Ramayan to life

International Ramlila featuring artists from Russia, Thailand, Indonesia, Nepal and Sri Lanka will be the hallmark of grand confluence of cultures on this Deepotsav in Ayodhya. Ram Ki Paidi illuminated with earthen lamps during Deepotsav celebrations (File)

Around 90 international artistes will bring the Ramayan to life, blending their native art forms with India’s timeless heritage.

According to Ashutosh Dwivedi, advisor and special officer of the Ayodhya International Ramayana and Vedic Research Institute, the international Ramlila will be held from October 17 to 20.

Deepotsav will be celebrated this year on October 19.

The aim, he said, is not only to preserve the sacred tradition of Ramlila but also to celebrate global cultural harmony rooted in Indian values.

These performances promise an unforgettable spectacle—where devotion, art, and unity converge. Traditional costumes, intricate set designs, and the resonance of global voices retelling India’s eternal epic will make Deepotsav 2025 a true moment of living heritage, Dwivedi added.

Cultural line-up

Russia: Fifteen artistes will stage the Swayamvara of Ram and Sita, blending traditional Russian theatrical elegance with Indian mythic grace.

Thailand: Ten performers will enact the dramatic episodes of Shurpanakha, Maricha, and the climactic Ram–Ravana battle, expressed through their signature classical dance-drama style.

Indonesia: Ten artistes will present the burning of Lanka and Ram’s return to Ayodhya, capturing the triumph of virtue in a visually enthralling manner.

Nepal: Thirty-three artistes will showcase Laxman’s display of valor, offering a fresh perspective beyond Sita-centric narratives and strengthening Indo-Nepal cultural bonds.

Sri Lanka: Twenty-two performers will stage Ravaneshwara on Rameshwar soil, reflecting the island nation’s enduring reverence for Ravana as a divine figure.