Ayodhya, Mathura hotels, eateries asked to display names of operators

Two days after Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed that all restaurants must display the names and addresses of their operators and managers, Ayodhya and Mathura district administrations on Thursday issued orders directing all food joints to comply with the directive. A vehicle called “food safety on wheels” moved in the twin religious cities of Mathura and Vrindavan to make the sweet sellers aware of the standards to be maintained . (HT)

Satyendra Das, head priest of Ram Lalla (Ram Mandir) in Ram Janmabhoomi, Ayodhya, has extended support to the state government the issue. Seers of Hanuman Garhi have also welcomed the state government’s order.

“All hotels, restaurants and dhabas are instructed to display the names and addresses of their operators, proprietors and managers at the reception counter,” an order issued by assistant commissioner, food safety and drug administration, Ayodhya, Manik Chandra said.

The order issued to all hotels, restaurants and food centres further said CCTV arrangements must be ensured in customer seating areas, other parts of the establishment, specially kitchens, with recordings to be kept secure until further notice.

“All food chefs, cooks and other associated staff must wear masks and gloves all times in dining areas and during service,” it said. All hotels, dhabas and restaurants must fully comply with these guidelines within seven days, the order added.

However, these instructions are not for roadside vendors. Similarly, all hotels, restaurants and dhaba owners in Mathura district have also been asked to display their food licence and registration papers.

Dhirendra Pratap Singh, assistant commissioner, food, and in-charge of food safety and drug administration (FSDA), Agra, said: “Of late, the thrust has been on preventing sale of adulterated, contaminated, unhygienic food products and edibles.”

“Now restaurants, dhabas and hotels will be required to place CCTV cameras their establishments where customers have edibles besides at other places, including kitchen, where food is prepared,” he added.

“The owners will keep recordings and footage of CCTV so that they can be produced as and when required by the administration or police locally,” he added.

“All those engaged in service, distribution of edibles and handlers of edibles will be required to wear masks, hand gloves, aprons and head gears while ensuring cleanliness at these food outlets’ the FSDA in charge said.

“Anyone found violating these norms will face legal action and owners will be responsible,” Singh added.

The order, issued by FSDA, Mathura, has been circulated in general with copy to the district magistrate and the information office for publicity and awareness of all those concerned.

The directives by the Ayodhya and Mathura administrations come two days after the CM, while taking cognisance of incidents of spitting and mixing of urine in eatables in Uttar Pradesh, issued directive to all food centres in the state to mandatorily display address of operators, proprietors and managers.

RK Singh, owner of a hotel in Ayodhya, said: “We have received the notice and we are installing CCTV cameras and also following other norms as advised.”

Ritu Singhal, owner of a restaurant near Ram temple on Ram Path, said: “We are already serving pure and fresh food to our customers. After receiving the notice, we will do as directed.”

“There are around 5,000 hotels, restaurants and eateries in Ayodhya. It will be a challenge to check everyone. But we will start our checking drive after a week,” said an official of the Ayodhya administration.

Earlier this month, an eatery owner was arrested in Saharanpur after a purported video showing a teenager spitting on rotis while preparing them at a food joint was widely circulated on social media on September 12.

Days later, a juice vendor in Ghaziabad district was arrested for allegedly serving fruit juices mixed with urine to customers.

Chairing a high-level meeting in Lucknow on September 24, CM Yogi Adityanath said the presence of human waste in food items was disgusting and ordered strict action against those who adulterate food items with human waste or dirty things, the state government said in a statement.

“The Ayodhya administration has taken the right step by implementing the state government’s order. Similar measures must be taken all over the country,” said Satyendra Das, head priest of Hanuman Garhi.

“In the light of recent incidents of spitting and mixing of urine in eatables in Uttar Pradesh this step was much needed,” Das added.

Seers of Hanuman Garhi not only want complete compliance with the state government’s order in Ayodhya but also similar directives across the state.

“It is clearly mentioned in the Food and Drug Safety Act to display the licence and name of the proprietor on the establishment clearly. If one is paying for the food, one has the right to know its owner,” said Raju Das, priest of Hauman Garhi.

Ramesh Das, another priest of Hanuman Garhi, wants the state government to implement the order across the state with strict compliance.

Earlier, FSDA, Mathura, had collected samples from more than 40 shops from across Mathura and Vrindavan, mainly from shops near temples. As per Singh, all these samples met the required standards.

To spread awareness on the issue, the Mathura FSDA also launched a campaign recently. A vehicle called “food safety on wheels” moved in the twin religious cities of Mathura and Vrindavan to make the sweet sellers aware of the standards to be maintained.