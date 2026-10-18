Ayodhya Ram temple Sugam Darshan passes now 90 days in advance

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Sunday approved major reforms to make Sugam Darshan of Shri Ram Lalla more accessible, transparent and convenient.

Passes will be released in seven advance stages—90, 62, 30, 14, 7, 3 and 1 day before the scheduled darshan date. (HT file)

Trust’s general secretary Govinddev Giri approved measures after detailed deliberations with CEO Air Marshal ((retd) Jeetendra Mishra , IT department and Trust representatives, directing the CEO to oversee implementation.

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Number of Sugam Darshan passes issued online daily to general public has been increased from 975 to 2,000 and will be increased further as needed. Trust will continuously review demand, booking patterns and on-ground arrangements to expand availability so that more devotees can obtain passes directly without recommendations or intermediaries.

Currently, passes are available up to 15 days before visit. Under new arrangement, devotees can obtain passes up to 90 days in advance. The move is intended to help devotees, particularly those travelling from distant places, plan journeys and arrange rail reservations, accommodation and travel well ahead.

Passes will be released in seven advance stages—90, 62, 30, 14, 7, 3 and 1 day before the scheduled darshan date. An eighth stage will provide same-day Tatkal passes. Distributing availability across stages will give devotees multiple opportunities to apply, including those making short-notice travel plans, rather than requiring everyone to book at single release time.

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{{^usCountry}} To discourage the misuse of automated booking tools and provide genuine devotees a fair chance, the Trust is developing a verification-based booking system. Advance applications will not receive immediate confirmation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To discourage the misuse of automated booking tools and provide genuine devotees a fair chance, the Trust is developing a verification-based booking system. Advance applications will not receive immediate confirmation. {{/usCountry}}

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Following necessary technical verification, applicants will normally be informed of decision on pass issuance within 24–48 hours. Submission of application will not itself constitute confirmation. Process will help identify and examine unusual or suspicious booking activity, said the Trust. Same-day Tatkal passes will be confirmed instantly; the 24–48 hour waiting will not apply to them.

Trust reiterated Sugam Darshan passes are entirely free. A dedicated telephone helpline and email reporting facility are being established. Work has begun to strengthen the booking system with updated security measures to prevent unauthorised bookings, technical misuse and irregularities.

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Increase in online pass availability has already taken effect. Phased booking arrangement, verification-based confirmation and other technical improvements will be introduced progressively after necessary software changes and testing.