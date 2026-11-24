: In what could be termed the Samajik Parivartan Morcha’s first big public show of strength, Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) chief and Nagina MP Chandra Shekhar Azad and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi are set to jointly address the Bahujan Swaraj Sankalp Maharally on November 26 at Ramabai Ambedkar Maidan on Shaheed Path in the state capital.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi (File Photo)

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The Samajik Parivartan Morcha was announced on November 12 in Lucknow. The two parties have said they will contest all 403 Assembly seats, with Azad projected as the chief ministerial face. The front aims to consolidate Dalit and Muslim voters - communities that together constitute roughly 40 per cent of the state’s electorate (Scheduled Castes around 21 per cent and Muslims around 19 per cent) - and position itself as an alternative that can prevent the BJP from securing a third consecutive term in power.

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Aniket Dhanuk, an Azad Samaj Party leader and candidate from Lucknow Cantonment, said preparations were in full swing and the turnout was expected to be “not less than 5 lakh people.”

AIMIM national spokesperson Shadab Chauhan indicated that “some big political announcements” were expected on November 26 that would strengthen the alliance’s position for the 2027 polls.

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{{^usCountry}} In the days leading up to the rally, the two leaders have intensified their joint outreach. On November 21 they held a press conference and shared a meal at Azad’s residence in Saharanpur, where they criticised the BJP government over alleged discrimination against Dalits and minorities, police encounters, and actions against mosques and madrasas. They reiterated a commitment to governance “by the Constitution.” The choice of Constitution Day for the maharally is deliberate: the leaders have sought to frame the alliance as a platform for social justice, equality, education, employment and protection of constitutional rights, said a leader privy to the development. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the days leading up to the rally, the two leaders have intensified their joint outreach. On November 21 they held a press conference and shared a meal at Azad’s residence in Saharanpur, where they criticised the BJP government over alleged discrimination against Dalits and minorities, police encounters, and actions against mosques and madrasas. They reiterated a commitment to governance “by the Constitution.” The choice of Constitution Day for the maharally is deliberate: the leaders have sought to frame the alliance as a platform for social justice, equality, education, employment and protection of constitutional rights, said a leader privy to the development. {{/usCountry}}

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