From the folk music of Kazakhstan to the Bodu Beru music of Maldives, artistes performed at UP Darshan Park on Thursday as part of the Janjatiya Bhagidari Utsav.

An artiste presents Kazakh folk music at the Janjatiya Bhagidari Utsav in Lucknow on Thursday. (Sourced) more less

A 13-member troupe from Kazakhstan performed folk songs using traditional and modern instruments. Artiste Damir, 27, said, “I am a traditional Kazakh musician and singer, and I started learning music when I was a child. I studied traditional music at music school, college, and later university. Through our music, we want to share the culture, history, and traditions of Kazakhstan with Indian audiences.”

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Nurtas, 23, from Zhezkazgan in the Ulytau region, plays the bass ombra. He has been playing for 12 years.

“This is the first international festival I ever played in and after Russia, India is my second foreign trip. The troupe uses Kazakh, Russian and English, and plays instruments like the dombra and kobyz. The kobyz is an ancient bowed string instrument, while the dombra is a two-stringed popular instrument,” said Nurtas.

From Maldives, band Heera Panna presented alternative rock fused with a traditional Bodu Beru. “We mostly play the alternative rock genre. We just recently released an album, a week ago. An instrument used in the performance was Bodu Beru (a kind of percussion instrument translated to Big Drums) and the performance is centred around Bodu Beru. The band is fusing it with bass guitar, two electric guitars and acoustic drums,” said Mijuwaad Majid.

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{{^usCountry}} On the name Heera Panna, he said it comes from the pan masala mixture common in Maldives. “It’s very common in Maldives. We also wanted to relate to the people in Maldives and it is also a fun name,” he shared. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the name Heera Panna, he said it comes from the pan masala mixture common in Maldives. “It’s very common in Maldives. We also wanted to relate to the people in Maldives and it is also a fun name,” he shared. {{/usCountry}}

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He also spoke about how Bollywood music of the 80s and 90s is widely heard in Maldives, with many Bollywood covers in Maldivian. Anas, 26, said he studied in Bengaluru for four years. “I love India. I love Indian music including - Arijit Singh, Atif Aslam, The Local Train and Jagjit Singh. The band met at a studio in Male under mentor Fithi, who brought three bands together, one of which has come to India. The band also organises Asaasee Class concerts in Maldives, described as a grassroots movement for new musicians,” said Anas, who along with the group, was painted in black body paint relating to folk character Baburu Gujja, a child character who dances with percussionists in a tribal folk dance.

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