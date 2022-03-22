Bhagwat to hold meetings with RSS functionaries in Kashi
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will hold a series of meetings with the RSS functionaries of Kashi region during his four-day visit to Varanasi (Kashi) beginning Wednesday (March 23), said a senior Sangh office bearer who didn’t wish to be named. During his visit to the temple town, Bhagwat will also attend Ganga Aarti and offer prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath (KV) temple.
According to well-placed sources in RSS and Vishwa Samvad Kendra, Kashi, soon after reaching Varanasi in the morning, Bhagwat will visit Hathiyaram Mutt Vriddhambika Shakti Peeth, Jakhania, in Ghazipur district. There he will have a darshan of Vriddhambika Shakti Peeth and later call on Mahamandaleshwar Swami Bhavaninandan Yatiji Maharaj before returning to Varanasi in the evening.
A senior office bearer of Vishwa Samvad Kendra, Kashi, said on March 24 (Thursday) evening, the RSS chief would attend Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh ghat and then offer prayers at the KV temple. He would also see Kashi Vishwanath corridor.
On March 25 (Friday), Bhagwat will hold a series of meetings with RSS pracharaks of Kashi region. The next day (March 26), the RSS chief will hold talks with the office bearers of various arms of the RSS and review their work and progress. Various subjects, including increasing RSS shakhas and giving an impetus to various works being done by the RSS, are likely to figure in the discussion. On March 27 evening, Bhagwat will address RSS volunteers and migrant RSS office bearers of Kashi at Swatantrata Bhavan in BHU before leaving for Lucknow same night.
