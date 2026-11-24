Even as his convictions pose legal hurdles to his electoral return, senior Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan on Tuesday said that nobody could stop him from contesting the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, declaring that the party’s bicycle symbol would be his political identity.

Emphasising his loyalty to the SP’s election symbol, Azam Khan said he could think of nothing beyond the bicycle. (File) more less

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“Who has the courage to stop me from contesting elections? My election is my bicycle, my election is my bicycle. The bicycle will contest, and the bicycle will win,” Khan told reporters in Rampur when asked whether he would enter the electoral fray in 2027.

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Emphasising his loyalty to the SP’s election symbol, he said he could think of nothing beyond the bicycle. “I do not want to think about motor vehicles, helicopters or aeroplanes,” he said.

Khan, who was released from Ghaziabad’s Dasna jail on interim bail on November 18, also spoke about the alleged atmosphere of fear under the present government, claiming that people were reluctant to express their views.

Khan has been convicted in eight cases and sentenced to imprisonment ranging from two to 10 years.

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{{^usCountry}} Azam Khan’s son Abdullah Azam also remains disqualified following convictions in two other cases. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Azam Khan’s son Abdullah Azam also remains disqualified following convictions in two other cases. {{/usCountry}}

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Legal experts say he must secure a court order staying his convictions to become eligible to contest elections.

Senior Supreme Court advocate Shariq Abbasi said bail alone does not restore electoral eligibility to a convicted person, and a court order staying the conviction is a must to become eligible to contest elections.