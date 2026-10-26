BJP announces UP executive; PM, Rajnath among permanent invitees

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday announced its Uttar Pradesh executive committee ahead of the crucial state executive meeting scheduled for October 30-31 in Lucknow, which Union home minister Amit Shah is likely to attend.

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Pankaj Chaudhary released the list which comprises 548 members. (HT file)

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Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary released the list which comprises 548 members and 30 permanent invitees. The proposed meeting is considered significant for the party’s upcoming organisational activities. Besides Shah, chief minister Yogi Adityanath and other senior leaders are also expected to attend the meeting.

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According to party sources, organisational preparations under Mission-2027 and strategy for the upcoming assembly elections are likely to be discussed in detail.

The list of 30 permanent invitees includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, defence minister Rajnath Singh, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak among others.

Party veteran Murli Manohar Joshi, Union ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, BL Verma, Kamlesh Paswan, Jitin Prasada and SP Singh Baghel have also been included. Other prominent names are Smriti Irani, Rekha Verma, Harish Dwivedi, Laxmikant Bajpai, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti.

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{{^usCountry}} The main list of 548 members includes leaders from various regions including Paschim (west), Braj, and Gorakhpur. From the Paschim region, leaders from Baghpat, Bulandshahr, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Bijnor, Hapur, Rampur, Shamli, Sambhal, Saharanpur, Noida, Amroha and Ghaziabad have been given place. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The main list of 548 members includes leaders from various regions including Paschim (west), Braj, and Gorakhpur. From the Paschim region, leaders from Baghpat, Bulandshahr, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Bijnor, Hapur, Rampur, Shamli, Sambhal, Saharanpur, Noida, Amroha and Ghaziabad have been given place. {{/usCountry}}

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From the Braj region, leaders from Agra, Mathura, Aligarh, Firozabad and Hathras among other districts have been included. A large number of members from the Gorakhpur region have also found representation in the executive.

With the release of the state executive list, all eyes are now on the meeting on October 30 and 31. The meeting is expected to deliberate on strengthening the organisation, the role of workers and preparations for the upcoming 2027 assembly elections.