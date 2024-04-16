BJP drops sitting MPs in Deoria, Firozabad

The BJP on Tuesday named two more candidates for the Lok Sabha from Uttar Pradesh. In Deoria, it replaced sitting MP and former UP BJP chief Ramapati Ram Tripathi with former MP (retd) lieutenant general Prakash Mani Tripathi’s son Shashank Mani Tripathi. The BJP has so far named 73 candidates, denying tickets to 21 including 19 sitting MPs. The party hasn’t still named candidates for the Kaiserganj and Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seats. (For representation)

In Firozabad, the BJP has named former BSP leader Thakur Vishwadeep Singh in the place of sitting MP Chandra Sen Jadon. Vishwadeep, whose father was an MP from the Samajwadi Party, had contested the 2014 Lok Sabha polls on a BSP ticket but lost the contest.

Jadon had won against SP’s Akshay Yadav in Firozabad but with SP renaming Akshay on the seat, Vishwadeep would now be tasked with defeating Akshay, the son of Samajwadi Party veteran Ram Gopal Yadav. Ram Tripathi had defeated the SP-BSP alliance candidate Vinod Kumar Jaiswal from Deoria.

Rae Bareli is a Congress bastion from where former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi won in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. This time, the Congress has still not named candidates for Amethi and Rae Bareli. Speculations are rife that the BJP is delaying announcement on the seat to factor in the Congress’ move.

In Kaiserganj, its heavyweight MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been in the eye of the storm following allegations of sexual misconduct levelled on him by some of country’s celebrated athletes. Some leaders, including those in the BJP, believe that the delay in naming party’s candidate on the seat is a tactical move.