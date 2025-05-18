BJP files FIR against SP’s media cell for post against deputy CM

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday filed an FIR against the media cell of Samajwadi Party and those handling the party’s X account for making “objectionable remark” on deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak. Brajesh Pathak said that the post reflected poorly on the SP’s culture and standards. (File Photo)

Anand Dwivedi, district president of the BJP, lodged the FIR at the Hazratganj police station under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the IT Act.

Though the SP media cell has deleted the said post, Pathak has shared its screenshot from his X account.

Stating that that post featuring an “objectional remark” on deputy CM Brajesh Pathak was made from the official X account of the Samajwadi Party, Dwivedi demanded against national as well as state presidents of the Samajwadi Party, and those handling its X account.

In protest against the remark, the BJP workers also torched an effigy of SP president Akhilesh Yadav in Charbagh area of the city on Saturday evening.

The controversy stems from a now-deleted post allegedly made by the SP media cell on X with a remark targeting Pathak’s DNA, prompting a strong reaction from the deputy CM.

Reacting to the post, Pathak questioned whether Akhilesh Yadav’s wife, Dimpal Yadav, would endorse such a “misogynistic and depraved mentality”.

Pathak said that the post reflected poorly on the SP’s culture and standards.