AGRA The BJP’s ‘Radhey Radhey…kamal khila de’ slogan, coined at the party’s Chintan Shivir in Mathura earlier this week, found its way to the Taj Mahal on Thursday – the first day of the Heritage Week – triggering a complaint from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to the police.

The screengrab of the clip that went viral. (Sourced) more less

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A BJP leader from the Braj region allegedly filmed himself raising the slogan at the World Heritage monument and later shared the video on social media. The video, which also purportedly shows him calling the Taj Mahal a ‘Tejomahalaya temple’ and raising the slogan ‘Jai Shri Ram’, went viral, prompting the ASI action.

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The individual seen in the video was identified as Rajesh Rathore, social media in-charge of the media cell of the BJP’s Braj Kshetra Backwards Morcha. Standing on a pathway inside the Taj Mahal complex, Rathore was purportedly seen raising his hands and chanting ‘Radhey Radhey…kamal khila de’. HT could not independently verify the video.

Rathore had uploaded the 34-second clip on his social media account but reportedly deleted it later on Thursday after the ASI lodged the complaint.

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{{^usCountry}} Superintending archaeologist at the Agra Circle of the ASI, Smitha S Kumar, said a complaint was lodged at the Agra Tourism police station after the video went viral. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Superintending archaeologist at the Agra Circle of the ASI, Smitha S Kumar, said a complaint was lodged at the Agra Tourism police station after the video went viral. {{/usCountry}}

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“It is informed that on November 19, a video of an Indian tourist who had come to visit the World Heritage monument Taj Mahal, Agra, going viral on social media has come to notice. In the said video, the tourist is seen raising religious and political slogans while addressing the Taj Mahal as ‘Tejomahal’. Taj Mahal is a world heritage and centrally protected monument, where a large number of Indian and foreign tourists come daily for visits. Such activities on the monument premises are not appropriate from the point of view of the dignity, decorum and peaceful atmosphere of the monument. Therefore, you are requested to kindly investigate the said viral video, ensure identification of the tourist and take necessary action as per rules, so that such activities are not repeated in future,” stated the ASI’s complaint to the police.

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Abhishek Gupta, in-charge at the Tourism Police Station informed that the complaint lodged was looked into and senior police officials were informed that the person in the viral video was not a tourist but a local resident of Agra.

Rajesh Rathore, the man who raised the slogan at Taj Mahal, admitted that was not aware that such slogan raising was not allowed on the Taj Mahal campus. “When informed, I removed the video from social site. But I feel that whatever I said was not wrong,” he added.

The video was allegedly filmed on Thursday, when there was a large turnout of visitors at the Taj Mahal, with entry free at ASI-protected monuments on the occasion of World Heritage Day.

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In the light of guidelines issued by the Supreme Court, any publicity, canvassing or political activities are prohibited.

‘Radhey Radhey…kamal khila de’ was coined during the second day of the BJP’s Chintan Shivir in Mathura. It emerged as the defining slogan of the party’s event, signalling an attempt to give its campaign for the crucial 2027 assembly elections a distinct Krishna-centric pitch.

The phrase combines ‘Radhey Radhey’, a popular devotional greeting closely associated with the Braj region, with ‘Kamal Khila De’ (make the lotus bloom), a reference to the BJP’s election symbol.

BJP national president Nitin Nabin, state president Pankaj Chaudhary, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, both deputy chief ministers and organisational office-bearers were present at the meet.