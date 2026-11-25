With the Samajwadi Party seeking to consolidate its support base through the PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) plank, the BJP has stepped up efforts to strengthen its OBC outreach in Uttar Pradesh, turning its attention to traditional artisans, small traders and beneficiaries of government welfare schemes.

The move is significant for the BJP as OBCs account for over 40% of the state’s electorate. (For Representation) more less

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The move is significant for the BJP, as OBCs account for over 40% of the state’s electorate and have remained central to its social engineering since 2014. The party is now seeking to reinforce this support through direct engagement, welfare outreach and greater visibility of government schemes.

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A blueprint for the Vishwakarma Shram-Samman and Small Traders Contact Campaign was discussed at a meeting on Tuesday at the official residence of Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Backward Classes Welfare Narendra Kashyap. Rajya Sabha MP and BJP OBC Morcha state president Prakash Pal and other senior party functionaries attended the meeting.

The campaigns will be jointly coordinated and monitored by senior ministers Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, Narendra Kashyap, Dharamveer Prajapati and Hansraj Vishwakarma.

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{{^usCountry}} Under the Vishwakarma Shram-Samman campaign, the party plans to reach out to around 4.5 lakh listed beneficiaries across the state. Assembly-wise lists will be prepared and beneficiary conferences organised from December 1 to 10. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under the Vishwakarma Shram-Samman campaign, the party plans to reach out to around 4.5 lakh listed beneficiaries across the state. Assembly-wise lists will be prepared and beneficiary conferences organised from December 1 to 10. {{/usCountry}}

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“The objective is not merely to bring beneficiaries together, but to engage directly with them, understand their problems and expectations, and connect them with government schemes,” Kashyap said.

The parallel traders’ outreach will cover small businesses and traditional occupations, including tea and paan vendors, street-food sellers, barbers, cobblers, blacksmiths, potters, weavers and other artisans, besides PM SVANidhi beneficiaries.

The BJP plans to prepare lists at the Shakti Kendra level and follow them up with meetings and personal contact. Discussions will focus on livelihood concerns, self-employment opportunities, financial assistance and access to government schemes.

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