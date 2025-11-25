BLO ends life in Gonda; wife cites ‘work pressure’

LUCKNOW An assistant teacher of a government primary school, engaged as a booth level officer (BLO) in the SIR of electoral rolls in Gonda, died by suicide after consuming some poisonous substance on Tuesday morning allegedly over constant pressure by local authorities regarding voter list revision work. While the teacher community expressed shock and anger over the incident, the police were probing the circumstances that led to it. (Pic for representation)

The incident took place in Gonda’s Tarabganj tehsil limits, but the BLO was declared dead on arrival at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) Trauma Centre later in the afternoon. Police force was deployed at the KGMU to maintain law and order, anticipating anger among teachers’ associations, said police.

Chief medical superintendent (CMS) of the trauma centre, Dr Hemraj Singh, said the poison had spread throughout the victim’s body, severely affecting his breathing. CPR was administered, but his condition was beyond recovery.

A purported video recorded by the BLO’s wife showed the man alleging that he was being harassed and put under constant pressure by local authorities over the voter list revision work. The viral clip circulated on social media platforms allegedly shows his wife questioning him about the “pressure”.

The authenticity of the video could not be independently verified, but Gonda district magistrate Priyanka Niranjan confirmed that such a video was being circulated. She informed that the BLO had around 800 SIR forms and had completed only 100 of them. “He was working at his own pace, so the theory of work pressure seems to be false,” the DM added.