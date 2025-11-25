Search
Tue, Nov 25, 2025
New Delhi oC

BLO ends life in Gonda; wife cites ‘work pressure’

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Nov 25, 2025 08:55 pm IST

The BLO had around 800 SIR forms and had completed only 100 of them; he was working at his own pace, so the theory of work pressure seems to be false, says DM

LUCKNOW An assistant teacher of a government primary school, engaged as a booth level officer (BLO) in the SIR of electoral rolls in Gonda, died by suicide after consuming some poisonous substance on Tuesday morning allegedly over constant pressure by local authorities regarding voter list revision work.

While the teacher community expressed shock and anger over the incident, the police were probing the circumstances that led to it. (Pic for representation)
While the teacher community expressed shock and anger over the incident, the police were probing the circumstances that led to it. (Pic for representation)

While the teacher community expressed shock and anger over the incident, the police were probing the circumstances that led to it.

The incident took place in Gonda’s Tarabganj tehsil limits, but the BLO was declared dead on arrival at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) Trauma Centre later in the afternoon. Police force was deployed at the KGMU to maintain law and order, anticipating anger among teachers’ associations, said police.

Chief medical superintendent (CMS) of the trauma centre, Dr Hemraj Singh, said the poison had spread throughout the victim’s body, severely affecting his breathing. CPR was administered, but his condition was beyond recovery.

A purported video recorded by the BLO’s wife showed the man alleging that he was being harassed and put under constant pressure by local authorities over the voter list revision work. The viral clip circulated on social media platforms allegedly shows his wife questioning him about the “pressure”.

The authenticity of the video could not be independently verified, but Gonda district magistrate Priyanka Niranjan confirmed that such a video was being circulated. She informed that the BLO had around 800 SIR forms and had completed only 100 of them. “He was working at his own pace, so the theory of work pressure seems to be false,” the DM added.

News / Cities / Lucknow / BLO ends life in Gonda; wife cites ‘work pressure’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

An assistant teacher in Gonda, serving as a booth level officer, died by suicide amid alleged pressure from local authorities regarding voter list revisions. His death sparked outrage among teachers, while police investigated the situation. A video purportedly showed the victim claiming harassment, although the district magistrate disputed claims of work pressure, noting his slow progress on forms.