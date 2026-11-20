The death of a 14-year-old boy, who was allegedly struck by a heavy earthmover returning from Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav’s roadshow here on Wednesday evening, sparked a political confrontation between the BJP and the opposition on Thursday, with chief minister Yogi Adityanath launching a scathing attack on the SP, accusing it of promoting anarchy, mafia culture and calling the death “a murder”.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pays floral tributes to 14-year-old Aryavardhan Singh. (PTI)

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The victim, Aryavardhan Singh, a Class 10 student at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Nand Nagar, was the son of Onkar Singh, district co-convenor of the BJP voters’ list correction committee. According to reports, Aryavardhan was on his way to pick up his younger sister when the bulldozer hit him near Mahadev Jharkhandi Gate in the Kuda Ghat area. He was rushed to AIIMS Gorakhpur, where doctors declared him dead.

Tragedy turns political

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The tragedy triggered an emotional outburst from the bereaved father, who was seen crying and repeatedly pleading, “Come back, my son.” The incident also led to a political confrontation, with BJP supporters blocking traffic on the Gorakhpur-Deoria highway for nearly two hours late Wednesday night, demanding the arrest of those responsible and compensation for the bereaved family.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party on X stated: “The road accident did not occur during a roadshow or rally; it happened afterwards. But BJP members should not politicise an accident and the death of a child.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party on X stated: “The road accident did not occur during a roadshow or rally; it happened afterwards. But BJP members should not politicise an accident and the death of a child.” {{/usCountry}}

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District magistrate Deepak Meena and senior superintendent of police Kaustubh reached the spot and assured the protesters of appropriate action, following which the demonstration was called off around 9 pm.

The district magistrate said strict action would be taken as per the law. He also said he would direct the authorities to construct a speed breaker near Jharkhandi Gate.

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Following a complaint lodged by the deceased’s father, Onkar Singh, the AIIMS police station registered an FIR around 2.30 am on Thursday.

Those named in the FIR include the JCB operator and five SP workers — Sadhu Yadav, Manoj Yadav, Mrityunjay Yadav, Yogesh Yadav and Chandra Prakash, who were allegedly involved in organising the event. Police also booked around 50-60 unidentified people.

SP (city) Nimish Dashrath Patil said the case was registered under Sections 281 and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), for rash driving and causing death by negligence. Sub-inspector Monu Kumar has been assigned the investigation.

Adityanath repudiates ‘brutal’ killing

The Yadavs named in the FIR were reportedly the event organisers and they arranged the bulldozer to felicitate Akhilesh Yadav with a giant garland. The incident happened after the bulldozer was returning from the event. While BJP leaders targeted the SP over alleged lapses in rally management, the opposition party disputed the allegations. Adityanath alleged that the boy, who was studying at a reputed school and living with his family, had been killed in a “brutal” manner.

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“And look at the height of shamelessness: these patrons of mafia and nurturers of hooliganism and anarchy remained silent; they didn’t have a single word of condolence. I express my condolences on the passing of this innocent boy,” he said.

Meanwhile, Adityanath met the bereaved family on Thursday, expressed his condolences and assured the deceased boy’s kin that accountability would be fixed and justice delivered.

He had earlier announced financial assistance of ₹5 lakh for the family and directed officials to identify those responsible for the incident and ensure strict action against them.

Speaking to the media, the CM accused SP workers of being responsible for the incident, saying: “SP goons brutally crushed a minor child to death here yesterday. Strict action will be taken against every goon who attempted to create an atmosphere of lawlessness, fear and terror. Whoever dared to commit this act will have to pay the price.”

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Adityanath also highlighted the family’s historical connection with the freedom struggle, stating that Aryavardhan’s ancestors were among the 172 freedom fighters sentenced to death by the British in connection with the historic Chauri Chaura incident.

“I have instructed the administration to identify those who created anarchy on the roads yesterday. They must be tracked down and punished in such a manner that several generations remember the consequences,” he added.

Akhilesh Yadav claps back

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav expressed grief over the boy’s death and stated on X: “We are all deeply pained by the death of an innocent child in an accident and express our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. We have already asked our people to meet the family and extend all possible assistance to them.”

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“Those politicising this unfortunate accident should remember how they mistreated and threatened the grieving mother of a young person who died in the Lucknow fire. The public has seen through the charade of those feigning grief,” he alleged.

In another post, Yadav, attaching CCTV footage of the incident, stated: “This video is evidence that the way the chief minister of UP is making baseless accusations against others over the tragic death of a young man in Gorakhpur is utterly reprehensible and also an example of the lowest kind of politics. This video clearly shows that there was no roadshow or rally there for the CM to blame. Playing politics over this tragedy is also an injustice to the bereaved family. This tragedy deserves a top-level investigation, and the truth should be brought to light. Heartless, insensitive people are only playing politics; only the family can understand the grief of losing a child.”

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“According to the CCTV footage, a Roadways bus suddenly stopped in the middle of the road instead of at its designated stop. The child was first hit by the bus and fell to the ground, and then a JCB came along, causing the death. Now, CM, please explain why no FIR was filed against the bus or the JCB owner? These two were responsible for the road accident, and the SP’s roadshow vehicle had passed that spot well before the incident,” stated the SP media cell.

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Chief of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), an NDA constituent in UP, Om Prakash Rajbhar, targeted Akhilesh Yadav over the incident, demanding a high-level inquiry and strict action against those responsible. Rajbhar alleged that the bulldozer participating in the SP roadshow had caused the teenager’s death and questioned the arrangements made for the event. The incident has since raised broader questions regarding crowd management and the deployment of heavy machinery during political roadshows in the state.