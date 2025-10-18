BrahMos stands for self-reliance, meets India’s defence needs: Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday described BrahMos as a missile of atmanirbharta (self-reliance), which is fulfilling the defence needs of the country.

He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and defence minister Rajnath Singh for giving Lucknow the opportunity to become a part of the movement towards self-reliance in defence, by becoming a centre for the production of BrahMos missiles.

Adityanath added that the missiles manufactured in Lucknow are an assurance of safety and prosperity of the people.

He applauded the progress made in all the six nodes of the UP Defence Industrial Corridor, informing that more than 15,000 youth have received jobs in the state.

The BrahMos facility in Lucknow stands as one of the most significant projects under the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor.

It carries out the complete process of assembly, integration, and testing to the highest technical standards, he said.

With the dispatch of its first missile consignment, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a key partner in the national ‘Make in India, Make for the World,’ initiative, he added

The Lucknow unit is the first in the corridor to manage the entire manufacturing and testing process indigenously, reinforcing both strategic autonomy and industrial growth, the chief minister said.

Adityanath said under the Defence Industrial Corridor, “Uttar Pradesh is emerging as a major hub of indigenous defence manufacturing. The BrahMos unit is a shining example of that”.

“With a missile like BrahMos, India is now not only able to meet its own security needs but also those of its allies in the world,” he said.

The chief minister said his government is committed to supporting projects which strengthen national security and create new employment opportunities and technical expertise in the region.

Yogi said that today the state has received GST of ₹40 crore from director general, BrahMos.

“100 BrahMos missiles will be made every year, which will increase to 150, then 150-200 crore GST will be available to the state,” he added.

“The land of Lucknow, is fulfilling the security of the country and strengthening the economy of the state,” he further said.

According to an official statement, during the event, defence minister Rajnath Singh and CM Yogi Adityanath also inaugurated the booster building, which is an important step towards capacity expansion of the BrahMos project.

Also, both of them saw a demonstration of the booster docking process. Airframe and avionics, PDI (Pre-Dispatch Inspection) in warhead building and presentation of BrahMos simulator equipment were also shown in this sequence. Apart from this, Singh and Adityanath planted Rudraksh saplings in the premises. During this, storage trolley demonstration and mobile autonomous launcher were also demonstrated..