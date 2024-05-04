Brij Bhushan’s son Karan files papers from Kaiserganj

Amid a show of strength by his father Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Kaiserganj Lok Sabha seat, Karan Bhushan Singh, filed his nomination papers on Friday. Karan Bhushan Singh (Sourced)

Addressing party workers, Brij Bhushan said, “Now, I will be in a kingmaker role from Kaiserganj Lok Sabha seat. As merely 15 days are left in polling, party supporters should mobilise their resources for the victory of the BJP candidate.”

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who attended the nomination and addressed a public meeting on the occasion, called upon the people to ensure third term for the Modi government for a safe, prosperous and bright future.

“BJP workers should ensure that 370 more votes are polled in each booth this time. We have to strengthen the hands of PM Modi, but we also have to give a stable government to the country again,” he said.

Karan Bhushan has been a national double trap shooting player. He is also president of UP Wrestling Association.

He completed his Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and law from Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University, Faizabad as well as a diploma in business management from Australia. In his affidavit, Karan has stated that he owns three weapons—a pistol, shotgun and rifle.

On Thursday, the BJP announced candidature of Karan Bhushan Singh, the younger son of former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and sitting MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who is facing charges of sexual harassment levelled by some of India’s top women wrestlers.

Hoping a rebellion by Brij Bhusan after denial of Lok Sabha ticket, the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party had not announced their candidate on the Kaiserganj seat.

Within hours of announcement of ticket for Karan Bhushan Singh, the SP announced to field Brahmin candidate Ram Bhagat Mishra from the seat. The BSP too named a Brahmin Narendra Pandey as its nominee from Kaiserganj.

Bhagat Ram Mishra hails from Bahraich. He is the elder brother of former BJP MP from Shravasti Daddan Mishra.

Mishra had joined the SP last year leaving behind the Congress. A resident of Payagpur located in Kaiserganj Lok Sabha constituency, BSP candidate Narendra Pandey is a businessman.

The Kaiserganj seat is set for triangular contest between the BJP, the SP and the BSP candidates. There are 23% Muslim, 14% Brahmin, 18% Dalit, 7% Yadav and 12% Kurmi voters in the constituency.

The BJP is depending on the clout of six-time MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who enjoys support among the upper and backward communities in the constituency.