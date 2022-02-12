Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Lucknow News
lucknow news

Bring free power proposal in first cabinet meet: UP consumer body

We demand the political parties to keep their free power promise by clearing the proposal in the first meeting after forming the government, said UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad president Avdhesh Kumar Vema
(For Representation)
Published on Feb 12, 2022 11:20 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad on Saturday demanded political parties to put the free power proposal in the very first cabinet meeting after formation of the next government next month.

“Almost all political parties are promising free power to consumers to woo voters but we have seen that political parties often forget their pre-poll promises after they come to power,” parishad president Avdhesh Kumar Vema said.

“We demand the political parties to keep their free power promise by clearing the proposal in the first meeting after forming the government,” he added. He advised the political parties to get the issue examined in advance so that implementation was not delayed on the pretext of examining the issue.

“We will ensure that the political party that comes to power having promised free power to voters is forced to be honest to its pre-poll promise,” Verma said.

