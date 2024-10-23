Budhana protest: 21 arrested, 50 trouble-makers identified

MEERUT Tweenty-one people were arrested and more than 50 other trouble makers identified who were allegedly involved in pelting stones, blocking roads and posting objectionable comments on social media in Budhana town of Muzaffarnagar district. SP (Rural) of Muzaffarnagar Aditya Bansal said that 19 people were arrested since Monday and two were arrested earlier. (Pic for representation)

He said that more than 50 trouble-makers had been identified after examining the videos of the incident and more arrests were likely in coming days.

Bansal said that four FIRs were registered in Budhana Kotwali after the protest. These included FIR against Akhil Tyagi, Liyaqat Ali, against those who allegedly attacked the shop of Tyagi’s cousin and 700 unknown people for staging protest, blocking roads and pelting stones.

Meanwhile, former union minister of state Dr. Sanjeev Balyan met the family of accused Akhil Tyagi who allegedly posted objectionable post on social media and warned that if troublemakers were not arrested within 24 hours, there would be a reaction to the action.

He said that the family had handed over their son but till now police had not arrested those who pelted stones and jammed roads.

“If no arrest is made, a meeting will be held in Budhana to decide the next course of action. We also know how to gather a crowd and sit in the police station,” said the former minister.

Akhil Tyagi of Budhana had made objectionable remarks against “Allah “ on social media and police arrested him on Saturday night after a complaint lodged by Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind Madani city president Mufti Aas Mohammad for inciting religious sentiments.

SSI Lalit Sharma of Budhana police station registered a case against 700 people under sections 191 (2), 190, 126 (2), 223 of BNS and section 7 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act 1932 for pelting stones and blocking roads. Thousands of people took to the roads after Akhilesh Tyagi allegedly made objectionable comments on social media on Saturday. They staged a protest and returned to home only after police arrested Tyagi.

Meanwhile, Akhil Tyagi’s brother Pravesh Tyagi filed a complaint against 25 people who allegedly pelted stones at his shop located on Nadi Road. BJP leaders demanded arrest of the accused in this case.

The SP said that a case was filed against a person Liyaqat Ali after he posted a video on social media with photo of accused Akhilesh Tyagi and used abusive language against him. “ He has been arrested and sent to the jail,” said the SP .