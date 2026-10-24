Bulandshahr: Wife flags SDO’s disproportionate assets, energy minister orders probe

Allegations of disproportionate assets (DA) by his wife have prompted Uttar Pradesh energy minister AK Sharma to order a probe against a Bulandshahr electricity sub-divisional officer (SDO), who was earlier embroiled in a marital dispute.

PVVNL managing director said the matter was being examined. (For representation)

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The minister ordered the Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) on October 20 to conduct the probe following a complaint by the woman.

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The SDO’s wife had submitted a complaint to the energy minister and the UP governor on September 30, accusing her husband of amassing substantial wealth by misusing his official position.

In her complaint, she alleged that her husband owned several plots and flats, drove a Thar Roxx with the VIP registration number 0007 and led an extravagant lifestyle that could not be sustained through his salary. She estimated the vehicle’s cost at ₹30 lakh to ₹35 lakh and alleged that he had spent substantial amounts on expensive jewellery and furnishing their home with luxury amenities.

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{{^usCountry}} The allegations of disproportionate assets and extravagant expenditure have not been independently verified. It could also not be verified whether he used the said SUV to commute to work. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The allegations of disproportionate assets and extravagant expenditure have not been independently verified. It could also not be verified whether he used the said SUV to commute to work. {{/usCountry}}

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The SDO had earlier come into the limelight following a marital dispute. His wife had accused him of forcing her to undergo an abortion and also provided the police with details of his alleged illegal assets.

On September 24, an FIR was registered at Jahangirabad police station on her complaint against the SDO, his parents, sister and brother-in-law.

According to department officials, the SDO is originally from Khairthal in Rajasthan’s Alwar district. He is a 2019-batch SDO with PVVNL.

His first posting was in Bulandshahr’s test division as an assistant engineer (meter). Before being appointed SDO, he was posted at the Gajraula office in Amroha district.

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In 2022, around three years after his initial posting, he was appointed SDO in the first sub-division of the Sikandrabad division in Bulandshahr.

“The matter is being examined in detail. An inquiry will be conducted into the allegations, and appropriate action will be taken based on its findings,” PVVNL managing director Ravish Gupta said.

Despite repeated attempts, the SDO could not be reached for comment.